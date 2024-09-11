Emirates Transport Announces Seamless Start To School Year With Unrivaled Safety And Efficiency

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, 11 August 2024 - Emirates (ET), the UAE's leading school provider, proudly announces a flawless kickoff to the 2024/25 academic year, having successfully completed over 260,000 school trips in the first two weeks alone.

As students returned to classrooms across the country, ET's meticulous preparation and extensive training programs played a crucial role in ensuring a smooth transition. Over the summer, ET's commitment to excellence was evident as 10,728 drivers underwent a rigorous training regimen totaling 51,777 hours across 28 specialized courses. Concurrently, 6,723 bus supervisors completed 39,488 hours of training through 28 tailored courses, reinforcing ET's dedication to upholding the highest standards of safety and professionalism.

Beyond the training, ET's commitment to safety is further demonstrated through its real-time operational oversight. A dedicated team at ET's state-of-the-art operations center meticulously monitors all bus activities, ensuring compliance with traffic safety regulations and providing immediate responses to any arising issues.

Deputy CEO of Emirates Transport, Faryal Tawakul, stated:“Emirates Transport has been a cornerstone in safely transporting millions of students since our inception. We are delighted that the new academic year has commenced seamlessly, reflecting our robust network and operational precision.”

Tawakul continued,“The safety of our students remains our top priority. We ensure that every driver and supervisor is fully equipped to provide a secure environment for our young passengers. As we move forward through the school year, our focus will remain on continuous improvement, collaborating with our team to enhance the safety and efficiency of every journey.”

Emirates Transport's remarkable performance in school transportation is part of its broader legacy of excellence. Emirates Transport has evolved into a multifaceted leader in the transportation and services industry over the past 43 years. The company now operates a diverse fleet of 33,000 vehicles, including over 9,500 school buses, and a further 23,100 vehicles in various segments.

Serving over 1,500 customers nationwide, Emirates Transport's extensive operations are supported by a dedicated workforce of more than 32,000 employees. The company's infrastructure includes 46 strategically located facilities, comprising 31 customer service centers, 46 technical workshops, and 10 heavy vehicle inspection centers.

Since its integration into Emirates Investment Company in 2019, Emirates Transport has solidified its position as a key player in the UAE's economic landscape. The company's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service, coupled with its extensive fleet and dedicated team, underscores its role as a trailblazer in setting high standards for quality and customer satisfaction in the transport and mobility industry.

Emirates Transport remains committed to providing unparalleled service and enhancing its operations to ensure the highest levels of safety and efficiency throughout the school year and beyond.