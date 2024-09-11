Zoomcar Partners With Mappls To Revolutionize Road Trips And Travel With AI-Powered Integration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BENGALURU, India, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomcar, Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ("Zoomcar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ZCAR), the NASDAQ-listed leading marketplace for self-drive car sharing, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Mappls

MapmyIndia, India's pioneering and leading deep-tech digital mapping, geospatial software and location-based IoT company. This unique collaboration enables users to seamlessly a

Zoomcar while getting their trips planned with the Mappls app, significantly enhancing the end-to-end planning and booking experience.

Zoomcar's vast selection of over 25,000 cars across 99+ cities is fully integrated into the Mappls app, ensuring that there's a car for every type of traveler. From affordable options for budget-conscious adventurers to premium rides for those seeking luxury, users can easily find and book the perfect vehicle to suit their needs. With zero security deposit, unlimited kilometers and easy availability of car pick up and delivery from popular destinations, Zoomcar has become the preferred choice for self-drive car sharing in India.

Mappls App is India's own one-stop app, with inbuilt digital maps for easy navigation, hyperlocal discovery and travel planning. Aimed to simplify the way Indians travel, users can book a Zoomcar directly on Mappls App and enjoy unique features like 3D junction views for navigation through complex flyovers and junctions, with real-time safety and speed alerts, breakers and more. Mappls additionally provides an AI-powered travel platform that offers tailored travel solutions to its users, from destination selection to hotel bookings and detailed itinerary planning.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mappls and be a part of their cutting-edge maps and travel platform. Whether it's a spontaneous road trip or a meticulously planned journey, we're committed to making every trip seamless and enjoyable with Mappls." - Hiroshi Nishijima, CEO of Zoomcar .

"Our partnership with Zoomcar brings added convenience and freedom to travelers and marks a significant milestone in our mission to simplify and enhance the travel experience for users. We're excited to bring more value to Mappls app users through this partnership and go deeper into travel tech," added Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director of MapmyIndia .

Through this collaboration with Mappls, Zoomcar continues to redefine how people explore the world, offering users the tools and flexibility to plan their perfect journeys. An all-in-one solution for today's tech-savvy travelers, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free journey, this integration allows Zoomcar customers to save time and effort, where every trip is carefully organized and optimized for convenience and comfort.

About Zoomcar

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is a leading marketplace for car sharing focused in India. The Zoomcar community connects Hosts with Guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting sustainable, smart transportation solutions in India.

About MapmyIndia & Mappls (C.E. Info Systems Ltd)

C.E. Info Systems Ltd (NSE: MAPMYINDIA) (BSE: 543425) is India's leading advanced digital maps and deep-tech company, popularly known in India as MapmyIndia and globally as Mappls. The company offers proprietary digital maps as a service ("MaaS"), software as a service ("SaaS") and platform as a service ("PaaS"), including its advanced digital map data, software products, platforms, application programming interfaces ("APIs"), IoT and solutions to new-age tech companies, large businesses, automotive OEMs, government organisations, developers and consumers.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about our plans, efforts, projections, goals, commitments, expectations, or prospects related to the

integration of its car sharing services with Mappls app. These forward-looking statements reflect our management's current expectations with respect to its partnership with Mappls and these statements may entail significant risk and uncertainty. To identify these forward-looking statements, we use terms such as "may," "will," "aim," "empower," "estimate," "intend," "indicate," "continue," "promote," "believe," "boosting", "elevate," or "enhance," or the negatives thereof, as well as other variations or comparable terminology. We ask that you read statements that contain these terms carefully because we believe this information is important for our investors and customers. Any forward-looking statement in this press release refers solely to what is accurate as of the day it is issued or based on assumptions that Zoomcar believes to be reasonable. The actual results and outcomes may materially differ due to various factors or events beyond our control which we may not be foreseeable at all times. We cannot guarantee or assure any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this press release can or will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to alter or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as required by law.

Press Contact



Akarshit Gulati : [email protected] Bhagyashree Rewatkar : [email protected]

SOURCE Zoomcar Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED