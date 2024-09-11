Azerbaijan's Dual Approach To Energy Security And Green Transition Amidst Global Oil Price Decline

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The energy markets have been in turmoil since the arrival of
autumn, which has caught the attention of OPEC, surprising many
observers. However, the situation is not as dramatic as portrayed
in the media. The current oil prices strike a balance that
satisfies both producers and consumers.
Global Recession of Oil Price in World
Market:
Oil prices have recently fallen to their lowest in 15 months. On
the London commodity exchange, "Brent" oil November futures dropped
to $71 per barrel over the weekend, with the first auction of the
week seeing a slight recovery to $77.63 per barrel.
Two main factors contributed to this 8% decline in oil prices
over the past week. First is Libya's resumption of oil exports. The
political conflict in Libya, which began at the end of August, had
cut global oil supply by at least 700,000 barrels per day. The
mid-week recovery of Libyan exports reassured market participants
that there would be no shortage of oil, leading to daily price
declines.
The second factor impacting the market was the news of weakened
economic activity in major economies. This includes a reduction in
oil imports by China, slowing economic growth in the European Union
and the United States, and an increase in electricity generation
from "green energy." These developments have also led to a drop in
natural gas prices in Europe, with the selling price for 1,000
cubic metres at the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) hub falling from
$432 to $425 over the week.
Gas and Energy Security: President Ilham Aliyev's
strategic remarks at the Cernobbio Forum
Today's Energy supply issues demonstrate that national security
is inseparable from energy security. President Ilham Aliyev
emphasised this during his speech at the International Cernobbio
Forum in a session titled "Azerbaijan's Role in the New
Geopolitical Environment."
Highlighting the significance of the 3,500-kilometer Southern
Gas Corridor that stretches from Azerbaijan to Italy and ensures
the energy security of 10 countries, the President said, "We now
have ten countries receiving gas from Azerbaijan, seven of which
are members of the European Union. That is probably why the
European Commission calls Azerbaijan a pan-European gas supplier
and a reliable partner."
Azerbaijan's Commitment to "Greenization" and
Sustainable Energy
As the host country of COP29, Azerbaijan is committed to
addressing emerging global challenges by moving away from its
historical reliance on oil and gas resources. The nation is pushing
for a sustainable energy future and advancing a green economy.
Last week, Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance, Samir Sharifov,
discussed plans to attract international investments for the "green
transformation" of the economy in an interview with the local
"Report" agency. He mentioned that preliminary projects funded by
the World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD) to enhance Azerbaijan's energy system are nearly
ready for signing. "Implementation of these projects, in turn, will
prevent the country's energy network from being exposed to certain
negative effects," Sharifov emphasised.
While Sharifov did not provide detailed information on the
specific projects for which international loans will be utilised,
it is clear that "green energy" is a primary focus. The Azerbaijani
government is taking significant steps to attract private capital
and secure financial resources for its green agenda. In such a
scenario, obtaining long-term foreign loans appears to be a more
efficient approach.
Among all the significant energy developments, the
"Black Sea Green Energy Cable" project also stands
out.
As part of the "Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Field
of Development and Transmission of Green Energy" signed in
Bucharest on December 17, 2022, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and
Hungary have established a cooperative framework. This project,
known as the "Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor," aims
to transport green energy generated from Azerbaijani wind power
plants to Romania and, eventually, to Europe.
The agreement outlines the construction of an energy bridge from
the Caucasus region to Europe, connecting Azerbaijan, Georgia,
Romania, and Hungary. This project involves the development of the
"Black Sea Cable," a 1,195-kilometre submarine electric cable with
a capacity of 1,000 megawatts. Romanian Energy Minister
Sebastian-Ioan Burdujan has highlighted the potential impact of
this project on energy costs in Europe. Despite the estimated €3.5
billion cost for the submarine cable line between Georgia and
Romania, Burdujan affirmed that the project would enhance energy
security and market stability in the region.
The collaboration among Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and
Hungary underscores a collective commitment to enhancing energy
security and sustainability across the region, providing a model
for future transnational green energy initiatives.
What to expect for the foreseeable future:
The near future of the energy sector will be characterised by a
balancing act between managing traditional energy sources and
accelerating the green transition. As global dynamics continue to
evolve, Azerbaijan is not only navigating the turbulent energy
markets of autumn but also positioning itself as a leader in green
energy, giving a glimpse of what comes by advancing initiatives
that contribute to regional energy security and sustainability.
