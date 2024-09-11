European Court of Justice upholds record fine against Google for antitrust violations

(MENAFN) In a recent legal development, the European Court of Justice has upheld a significant fine imposed on by the European Union. This fine, totaling 2.4 billion euros (about USD2.7 billion), was originally set in 2017 after Google was found guilty of monopolizing the shopping services market. The court’s decision, announced on Tuesday, confirms that Google used its dominant position in search engine services to unfairly prioritize its own product listings at the top of search results, in violation of EU antitrust regulations.



The court’s ruling highlights the European Union's persistent scrutiny of Google's market behavior, particularly its monopolistic practices. The European Commission, led by Margrethe Vestager, has been actively targeting Google's dominance in the online advertising technology sector. There is ongoing debate about whether dismantling Google's business operations could be necessary to address its overwhelming market control. This ruling is part of a broader trend of stringent legal actions against major American tech companies, reminiscent of the recent case where Apple was mandated to pay 13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland.



This decision not only reaffirms the EU's stance against anti-competitive practices but also reflects a growing trend of regulatory actions against tech giants that have come under increasing scrutiny. The ruling serves as a reminder of the EU's commitment to enforcing antitrust laws and ensuring fair competition in the digital marketplace, which could have broader implications for how global tech companies operate within the region.



