Amerigo Scientific Announces Ultra-Low Temperature Lab Freezers For Enhanced Sample Preservation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Amerigo Scientific, a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to biomedical and life science communities, is thrilled to announce its latest innovation in sample preservation solution with the introduction of ultra-low temperature lab freezers.



Laboratory refrigerators and freezers are critical equipment in labs for storing biological, pharmaceutical, and other samples at specific temperatures. These refrigerators are tailored for different applications like chromatography or pharmaceuticals, and may also include features like digital control panels and alarm systems. Lab refrigerators typically maintain temperatures between 2°C to 8°C, while lab freezers keep temperatures between -15°C to -25°C. Ultra-low temperature freezers, with a range of -40°C to -86°C, are vital for long-term preservation of samples in labs. Amerigo Scientific offers a wide range of laboratory freezers and refrigerators in temperature ranges from 2°C, -25°C, -40°C, -86°C up to -164°C, with superior cabinet construction and advanced control systems.



Amerigo Scientific's new line of freezers is designed to meet the demanding needs of research laboratories, biorepositories, and pharmaceutical companies that require ultra-low temperature storage for samples and biological materials. With temperatures as low as -86°C, these freezers ensure the integrity and viability of valuable research materials.



“We are excited to offer our customers a cutting-edge solution for sample preservation with our ultra-low temperature lab refrigerators,” said the business development manager of Amerigo Scientific.“These freezers provide reliable and efficient cooling performance, protecting vital samples and ensuring the success of research experiments.”



Key features of Amerigo Scientific's ultra-low temperature lab freezers include a high-quality refrigeration system, advanced temperature control technology, and a spacious interior for maximum sample storage capacity. The freezers are also equipped with a remote alarm system to alert users of any temperature fluctuations, ensuring the safety and security of stored samples.



Amerigo Scientific is committed to providing high-quality laboratory equipment that meets the needs of scientists and researchers worldwide. The ultra-low temperature lab freezers are its flagship addition to a wide range of products designed to support cutting-edge research and innovation in the scientific community. For more information about Amerigo Scientific and its lab instrument, visit



About Amerigo Scientific

Amerigo Scientific, as a recognized distributor in the United States, collaborates closely with leading manufacturers worldwide and invites cooperation to all companies and institutions in the branch of reagents, kits, antibodies, and many other products for life science, biochemistry, and biotechnology. Its professional team is equipped with excellent technical support and thoughtful customer service. As most of its employees have earned a graduate (Ph.D. or M.S.) degree in life science, they can comprehend customers' questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service of high standards.



