Emirates Cancels Dubai Flight To Nairobi Amid Worker Strike

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) An Emirates flight (EK719) from Dubai to Nairobi at 10.30am was cancelled on Wednesday, September 11.

According to a statement by Emirates, the flight was cancelled due to "industrial action." The airline added that the process of rebooking was underway, and the updated itinerary would be sent to passengers.

The strike by workers at Kenya's main international airport in Nairobi has caused flight delays and cancellations for incoming and outgoing passengers, Kenya Airways said on Wednesday.

The biggest union of Kenya's aviation workers said they would take industrial action over a proposed deal for India's Adani Group to lease Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for 30 years.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union said the proposed agreement announced in July would lead to job losses and bring in non-Kenyan workers.

Kenya's government has also said the airport is operating above capacity and needs modernising but that it is not for sale.

It says that no decision has been made on whether to proceed with what it calls a proposed public-private partnership to upgrade the site.

The Kenya Airports Authority, which is responsible for managing the airport, said minimal operations at JKIA had resumed by 7am (4am GMT) and it was engaging with relevant parties to normalize the situation.

Videos shared on the social media platform X showed hundreds of passengers queuing outside JKIA's single terminal after the strike began at midnight on Tuesday.

Kenya's high court on Monday temporarily blocked the Adani proposal, in which the Indian company would build a new runway and upgrade the passenger terminal, to allow time for a judicial review challenging the lease.

