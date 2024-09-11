Russian Army Fired 95 Times On Border Of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv Regions Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian fired 95 times from various types of weapons at the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, with a total of 263 explosions.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the operational command“North” on .

In particular, in the Chernihiv region, Liskivshchyna, Progress, Mykolaivka, Halahanivka, Khotiyivka, Semenivka, Kliusy, Hremiach and Krasny Khutir came under enemy fire.

According to preliminary data, the Russian fired at them with cannon artillery, MLRS, mortars, FPV drones, UAVs, and unexploded ordnance from an unmanned aerial vehicle.

In the Sumy region, Rivers, Pavlivka, Mezenivka, Bytytsia, Porozok, Volodymyrivka, Iskryskivka, Pokrovka, Dmytrivka, Bratenytsia, Velyka Pysarivka, Popivka, Oleksandrivka, Malushyne, Hodunivka, and Luzhky came under hostile fire , Hlukhiv, Chuykivka, Sydorivka, Sopych, Fotovizh, Novovasylivka, Seredyna-Buda, Ulanove, Vilna Sloboda, Vovkivka, Progress, Druzhba, Bobylivka, Pustomyhorod, United, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Studenok, Bila Bereza and Ivashchenkove.

It has been preliminarily established that the invaders attacked these settlements using MRLS, mortars, FPV drones, cannon artillery and the dumping of unexploded ordnance from an unmanned aerial vehicle.

In Kharkiv region, 10 explosions were recorded in the settlements of Tymofiivka, Bratenytsia and Vidrodzhenivske in Bohodukhiv district, using mortars and an unmanned aerial vehicle.

According to the Sever military group, one civilian was wounded in the last day as a result of Russian shelling, and a hospital and a commercial establishment were damaged.

Information about the destruction, deaths or injuries among the local population is being clarified.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops fired eight times at the border communities of Sumy region at night and in the morning of September 11, 23 explosions were recorded.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region