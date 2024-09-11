Azerbaijan Weighs Launch Of Astara-Baku-Astrakhan Container Train Route

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan is exploring the potential of launching a container train route connecting Astara (Iran), Baku (Azerbaijan), and Astrakhan (Russia), according to Azernews , citing the of Foreign Relations of the Astrakhan Region via TASS.

The majority of cargo traffic between Azerbaijan and the Astrakhan Region currently moves via rail, following the western branch of the international North-South corridor. This route carries goods from Azerbaijan and transit cargo from countries like Iran, Türkiye, and India to Russia.

“Today, the Azerbaijani side is considering the possibility of launching a container train on the Astara-Baku-Astrakhan route using the infrastructure of the Astrakhan railway hub located at the Kutum station,” the ministry stated.

The project is expected to be executed with the involvement of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC. Representatives from Azerbaijan Railways have already visited Astrakhan and provided a positive assessment of the collaboration prospects.

Simultaneously, efforts are ongoing to boost cargo traffic through the Trans-Caspian section of the North-South corridor. "We expect that the relevance of sea freight traffic with Azerbaijan will increase with the commissioning of the Caspian cluster capacities, particularly the port infrastructure and the container hub," the ministry added.

In May 2024, a cooperation development program for 2024-2026 between the Astrakhan region and the government of Azerbaijan was signed. The program outlines plans to enhance freight transportation between Azerbaijan and Russia via Astrakhan logistics hubs, alongside mutual business missions, exhibitions, and cultural, educational, youth, and sports events.