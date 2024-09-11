Azerbaijan Weighs Launch Of Astara-Baku-Astrakhan Container Train Route
Date
9/11/2024 5:17:13 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Azerbaijan is exploring the potential of launching a container
train route connecting Astara (Iran), Baku (Azerbaijan), and
Astrakhan (Russia), according to Azernews , citing
the Ministry of Foreign Relations of the Astrakhan Region via
TASS.
The majority of cargo traffic between Azerbaijan and the
Astrakhan Region currently moves via rail, following the western
branch of the international North-South transport corridor. This
route carries goods from Azerbaijan and transit cargo from
countries like Iran, Türkiye, and India to Russia.
“Today, the Azerbaijani side is considering the possibility of
launching a container train on the Astara-Baku-Astrakhan route
using the infrastructure of the Astrakhan railway hub located at
the Kutum station,” the ministry stated.
The project is expected to be executed with the involvement of
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC. Representatives from Azerbaijan Railways
have already visited Astrakhan and provided a positive assessment
of the collaboration prospects.
Simultaneously, efforts are ongoing to boost cargo traffic
through the Trans-Caspian section of the North-South corridor. "We
expect that the relevance of sea freight traffic with Azerbaijan
will increase with the commissioning of the Caspian cluster
capacities, particularly the port infrastructure and the container
hub," the ministry added.
In May 2024, a cooperation development program for 2024-2026
between the Astrakhan region and the government of Azerbaijan was
signed. The program outlines plans to enhance freight
transportation between Azerbaijan and Russia via Astrakhan
logistics hubs, alongside mutual business missions, exhibitions,
and cultural, educational, youth, and sports events.
MENAFN11092024000195011045ID1108661166
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.