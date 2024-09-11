79Th UN General Assembly Convenes Under Slogan Unity In Diversity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- The 79th Session of the UN General Assembly opened on Tuesday in New York under the slogan "Unity in Diversity to Promote Peace, Sustainable Development and Human Dignity for Everyone and Everywhere".

During the opening, Cameroonian President of the United Nations General Assembly, Philemon Yang, stressed the importance of concerted efforts to confront global challenges, as well as resolving conflicts, including those in the Gaza Strip, Haiti and Ukraine.

Yang stressed the importance of the United Nations role in addressing these issues to achieve peace, justice and sustainable development, indicating the necessity of international cooperation in this regard.

He considered that peace and security are of the utmost importance to him after he was recommended by the General Assembly as President of this session, saying, "We will seek to build on effective strategies for peacekeeping and conflict resolution, while emphasizing the need to follow a coordinated and unified approach to resolving conflicts and preventing the outbreak of new conflicts."

For his part, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated Yang on assuming the presidency of the General Assembly, praising his experience and focus on key priorities.

During the opening of the new session, Guterres pledged to support Yang's efforts to unite the diverse membership of the United Nations around common goals and solutions.

Within the framework of the 79th session, Egypt's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Osama Abdel Khalek, called on the President of the General Assembly to confirm that arrangements have been made regarding the seating of the state of Palestine among the member states of the General Assembly in accordance with its resolution adopted last May.

Abdel Khalek said, "This is a historic moment for us, and the State of Palestine must have a seat in the General Assembly among the member states. I ask you, Mr. President, to confirm that this clause of the resolution has entered into force as of today."

In response to the Egyptian ambassador's intervention, Yang said, "I have been informed that all arrangements have been made for Palestine to sit where it should sit." (end)

