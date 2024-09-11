Lenovo Unveils Groundbreaking AI PC Innovations at Lenovo Innovation World 2024 to Power Business Users in the AI Era

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 9 September 2024 – Lenovo™, a global leader in technology innovation, proudly announces a series of groundbreaking products at Lenovo Innovation World 2024, each designed to redefine the future of professional computing and artificial intelligence. At a special event hosted in Berlin, the highlights include the newly designed premium Lenovo ThinkPad™ X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2), and the innovative Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC proof of concept. Lenovo also featured the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 and the all new ThinkBook™ 16 Gen 7+ powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI processors. Additionally, Lenovo introduced the ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 powered by the Snapdragon® X Plus 8-core processor. Together, these innovations showcase Lenovo’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology, exceptional user experiences, and enhanced productivity and creativity for enterprise customers.

Lenovo also announced AI PC Fast Start, a solution designed to help organizations swiftly transition to AI-ready devices, maximizing ROI through AI-powered advisory and simplified deployment. Backed by Lenovo's award-winning support, these services accelerate AI adoption and ensure seamless implementation.

Lenovo Aims to Lead the AI Devices Era

The relevance of AI PC devices is expected to rise, with over 60% of PCs shipped by 2027 anticipated to be AI-capable1. Lenovo's AI PCs aim to significantly change user experiences through natural interactions, personalized large language models, and advanced computing architectures, making computing more personal, productive, and protected.

Lenovo Aura Edition

Designed in a multi-year collaboration with Intel, Lenovo introduces the Lenovo Aura Edition series, a testament to our commitment in delivering innovative technologies designed to personalize and simplify user interaction with their devices. More than ten thousand users around the world participated in qualitative and quantitative user experience testing. With findings from that work, Lenovo and Intel brainstormed usability concepts that were narrowed down and tested with a further four thousand users who helped to prioritize and refine the experiences.

Lenovo Introduces AI PC Fast Start Services to Accelerate and Optimize the AI PC Journey

Lenovo is excited to introduce AI PC Fast Start, a streamlined solution to help organizations quickly transition into the industry’s most powerful AI-ready devices. The service provides AI-powered advisory to assess technical readiness and identify the ideal AI PC persona and power-user to help businesses maximize ROI.

AI PC Fast Start pairs with AI PC Lifecyle Services that simplify the deployment and configuration of AI-ready devices, enhances the user experience, and accelerates AI adoption across the organization. Backed by award-winning support, managed, and security services, Lenovo ensures a seamless adoption of AI PCs so organizations can get the most value from their AI investments.

Security and Data Privacy in the AI Era

Lenovo's ThinkShield™ solutions provide comprehensive security features for modern businesses, ensuring protection from manufacture to deployment12. With AI-powered endpoint protection, ThinkShield covers threats from below the OS to the cloud, offering extended detection and response capabilities. It safeguards BIOS and firmware against attacks and ensures hardware components are more secured through Supply Chain Assurance. Partnering with world-class security providers, ThinkShield delivers robust security, empowering businesses with protected, productive hybrid work environments.

Today, Lenovo is further expanding its security solutions capabilities by integrating SentinelOne’s® cutting-edge Singularity™ Platform and AI technology into the ThinkShield portfolio of cybersecurity solutions for enhanced end point protection with automated threat detection and response. The combination of Lenovo's powerful ThinkPad AI PCs with the robust security capabilities supported by this collaboration further enables organizations to harness the power of AI through enhanced computing platforms.

"Our latest AI PC innovations represent a significant leap forward in making technology more personalized, productive and protected for our customers," said Tom Butler, Executive Director, WW Commercial Portfolio and Product Management, Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group. "By combining cutting-edge AI technology with more sustainable designs and user-centric features, we are not only aiming to lead the market but to redefine what’s possible in the AI era. Our commitment to innovation and collaboration, as seen in the Lenovo Aura Edition series and ThinkBook portfolio, ensures that organizations can fully harness the power of AI to drive productivity, creativity, and meaningful transformation in their industries."





MENAFN11092024007469016123ID1108660911