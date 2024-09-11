Wednesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Copa do Brasil quarter-final matches between Corinthians vs Juventude and Athletico-PR vs Vasco are the highlights for this Wednesday, September 11.



Additionally, the Brasileirão Série match between Internacional and Fortaleza is another key fixture on today's schedule..



The day's schedule also includes the Brasileirão Sub-20 semi-finals, the U-20 Women's World Cup, and matches from the Colombian Championship and Brasileirão Série B.



Game Times and Where to Watch Live

Brasileirão Sub-20 (Semi-finals)





3:00 PM - Palmeiras Sub-20 vs Athletico-PR Sub-20 - Sportv





3:00 PM - Atlético de Madrid Women vs Granada Women - DAZN







6:30 PM - Brazil U-20 Women vs Cameroon U-20 Women - Sportv 2 and CazéTV

10:00 PM - Mexico U-20 Women vs USA U-20 Women - Sportv 2







9:00 PM - Corinthians vs Juventude - Sportv and Premiere

9:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Vasco - Prime Video





8:00 PM - América de Cali vs Tolima - Fanatiz





9:30 PM - CRB vs Sport - TV Brasil and Premiere





7:00 PM - Internacional vs Fortaleza - Brasileirão Série A



9:00 PM - Corinthians vs Juventude - Copa do Brasil

9:30 PM - CRB vs Sport - Brasileirão Série B





9:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Vasco - Copa do Brasil





