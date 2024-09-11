عربي


Wednesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


9/11/2024 5:00:08 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Copa do Brasil quarter-final matches between Corinthians vs Juventude and Athletico-PR vs Vasco are the football highlights for this Wednesday, September 11.

Additionally, the Brasileirão Série match between Internacional and Fortaleza is another key fixture on today's schedule..

The day's schedule also includes the Brasileirão Sub-20 semi-finals, the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, and matches from the Colombian Championship and Brasileirão Série B.

Game Times and Where to Watch Live
Brasileirão Sub-20 (Semi-finals)


  • 3:00 PM - Palmeiras Sub-20 vs Athletico-PR Sub-20 - Sportv

Spanish Women's Championship

  • 3:00 PM - Atlético de Madrid Women vs Granada Women - DAZN


FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup (Round of 16)

  • 6:30 PM - Brazil U-20 Women vs Cameroon U-20 Women - Sportv 2 and CazéTV
  • 10:00 PM - Mexico U-20 Women vs USA U-20 Women - Sportv 2

Brasileirão Série A
- 7:00 PM - Internacional vs Fortaleza - Premiere
Copa do Brasil (Quarter-Finals)

  • 9:00 PM - Corinthians vs Juventude - Sportv and Premiere
  • 9:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Vasco - Prime Video

Colombian Championship

  • 8:00 PM - América de Cali vs Tolima - Fanatiz

Brasileirão Série B

  • 9:30 PM - CRB vs Sport - TV Brasil and Premiere

Where can I watch the Corinthians vs Juventude Copa do Brasil match live?

  • The Corinthians vs Juventude match will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 9:00 PM.

What time is the Athletico-PR vs Vasco game?

  • The Athletico-PR vs Vasco match will be broadcast live on Prime Video at 9:30 PM.

Which channel will show Internacional vs Fortaleza for the Brasileirão?

  • The Internacional vs Fortaleza match will be broadcast live on Premiere at 7:00 PM.

Live Broadcasts by Channel
Open TV Channels (Globo, SBT, Record, Band)

  • No games will be broadcast on these channels on Wednesday, September 11.

Cable TV
Sportv

  • 3:00 PM - Palmeiras Sub-20 vs Athletico-PR Sub-20 - Brasileirão Sub-20
  • 6:30 PM - Brazil U-20 Women vs Cameroon U-20 Women - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup
  • 10:00 PM - Mexico U-20 Women vs USA U-20 Women - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Premiere

  • 7:00 PM - Internacional vs Fortaleza - Brasileirão Série A
  • 9:00 PM - Corinthians vs Juventude - Copa do Brasil
  • 9:30 PM - CRB vs Sport - Brasileirão Série B

Online Streaming
Prime Video

  • 9:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Vasco - Copa do Brasil

CazéTV

  • 6:30 PM - Brazil U-20 Women vs Cameroon U-20 Women - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

The Rio Times

