Wednesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
Date
9/11/2024 5:00:08 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Copa do Brasil quarter-final matches between Corinthians vs Juventude and Athletico-PR vs Vasco are the football highlights for this Wednesday, September 11.
Additionally, the Brasileirão Série match between Internacional and Fortaleza is another key fixture on today's schedule..
The day's schedule also includes the Brasileirão Sub-20 semi-finals, the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, and matches from the Colombian Championship and Brasileirão Série B.
Game Times and Where to Watch Live
Brasileirão Sub-20 (Semi-finals)
3:00 PM - Palmeiras Sub-20 vs Athletico-PR Sub-20 - Sportv
Spanish Women's Championship
3:00 PM - Atlético de Madrid Women vs Granada Women - DAZN
FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup (Round of 16)
6:30 PM - Brazil U-20 Women vs Cameroon U-20 Women - Sportv 2 and CazéTV
10:00 PM - Mexico U-20 Women vs USA U-20 Women - Sportv 2
Brasileirão Série A
- 7:00 PM - Internacional vs Fortaleza - Premiere
Copa do Brasil (Quarter-Finals)
9:00 PM - Corinthians vs Juventude - Sportv and Premiere
9:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Vasco - Prime Video
Colombian Championship
8:00 PM - América de Cali vs Tolima - Fanatiz
Brasileirão Série B
9:30 PM - CRB vs Sport - TV Brasil and Premiere
Where can I watch the Corinthians vs Juventude Copa do Brasil match live?
The Corinthians vs Juventude match will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 9:00 PM.
What time is the Athletico-PR vs Vasco game?
The Athletico-PR vs Vasco match will be broadcast live on Prime Video at 9:30 PM.
Which channel will show Internacional vs Fortaleza for the Brasileirão?
The Internacional vs Fortaleza match will be broadcast live on Premiere at 7:00 PM.
Live Broadcasts by Channel
Open TV Channels (Globo, SBT, Record, Band)
No games will be broadcast on these channels on Wednesday, September 11.
Cable TV
Sportv
3:00 PM - Palmeiras Sub-20 vs Athletico-PR Sub-20 - Brasileirão Sub-20
6:30 PM - Brazil U-20 Women vs Cameroon U-20 Women - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup
10:00 PM - Mexico U-20 Women vs USA U-20 Women - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup
Premiere
7:00 PM - Internacional vs Fortaleza - Brasileirão Série A
9:00 PM - Corinthians vs Juventude - Copa do Brasil
9:30 PM - CRB vs Sport - Brasileirão Série B
Online Streaming
Prime Video
9:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Vasco - Copa do Brasil
CazéTV
6:30 PM - Brazil U-20 Women vs Cameroon U-20 Women - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup
MENAFN11092024007421016031ID1108660877
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.