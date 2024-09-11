Alternative Telecom Network Provider Kloud9 Partners With Aprecomm To Transform The Online Experiences For Its Customers In The UK

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The partnership gives Aprecomm a strategic foothold in the high-growth alternative provider (alt-net) and empowers Kloud9 to build better-connected experiences for its subscribers, increase customer satisfaction and reduce support costs.



LONDON, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprecomm ( ), the intuitive network and customer experience provider, announced today that Kloud9 ( ), one of the fastest-growing alternative service providers, will deploy its suite of AI-powered customer experience applications to enhance connectivity offerings for broadband customers throughout the UK. Kloud9 will begin deploying Aprecomm's platform in September 2024.

Serving both residential and business subscribers, Aprecomm's solution will help Kloud9 build on its mission to transform everyday connectivity into a seamless and enjoyable journey, enhancing how consumers live and work.

"We needed to select a partner who shares the same passion for customer experience which is the cornerstone of our offering and a key market differentiator", commented Tom Henaghen, Operations Director, of Kloud9. "We now have the cloud-based

tools needed to rapidly deploy, upgrade and optimize our services, while access to real-time network and application performance data will enable us to streamline our support approach, creating better experiences for subscribers and generating cost-efficiencies within our business."

By using sophisticated artificial intelligence, including a unique quality of experience algorithm, Aprecomm is helping service providers pave the way to the intuitive zero-touch networks of the future by taking a self-optimizing and self-healing approach to WiFi customer experience. Its unique product portfolio is field-proven to increase subscriber satisfaction and reduce operational costs where service providers have seen several operational improvements[1] across 100% of their subscriber bases such as a 62% reduction in truck rolls, a 35% improvement in first-call resolutions and a 30% reduction in call resolution times.

"We're excited to partner with Kloud9 and bring our advanced AI products to help the dynamic and high-growth alt-net community challenge the status quo in the UK and Ireland," said Pramod Gummaraj, Founder & CEO of Aprecomm. "Our mission is to help service providers build intuitive networks by providing software that understands and dynamically adapts to the unique needs of every broadband subscriber. We're confident that Kloud9 will see an immediate benefit of increased WiFi performance and improvements in customer satisfaction, saving support costs, and reducing churn."

To mark its commitment to the market, Aprecomm has established an instance of its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud in the UK. The partnership with Kloud9 will also expand Aprecomm's consumer premises (CPE) device ecosystem, of over 50 manufacturers and 180 individual models when its software is integrated into Kloud9's Linksys gateway.

Aprecomm is showcasing its platform on stand #167 at Connected Britain in London on the 11th and 12th of September 2024. To learn more about the company's offerings and its partnership with Kloud9, request a meeting here .

About Aprecomm

Aprecomm harnesses the power of AI to provide a unique applications suite that enables service providers to create self-optimizing and self-healing broadband networks.

Our quality of experience engine monitors and optimizes WiFi performance to ensure that consumers enjoy the best possible internet experiences, while our cloud-based support applications leverage real-time data to predict and resolve customer service issues before they happen, saving providers time and money.

Aprecomm manages over 7 million home and business locations partnering with more than 45 service providers worldwide.

Together, we are making intuitive networks a reality.

Follow Aprecomm on LinkedIn here .

Visit

to discover more.

Press contacts:

Srivatsa Singh:

[email protected]

Prashant Singh: [email protected]

About Kloud9

With over two decades of experience in the telecommunications sector, Kloud9 is a seasoned leader in delivering large-scale fibre infrastructure projects. As a premier provider of ultra-fast internet solutions, Kloud9 connects multiple dwelling units, commercial buildings, and rural areas across the UK. Focused on reliability, speed, and unparalleled customer service, Kloud9 is dedicated to bridging the digital divide and empowering communities and businesses with cutting-edge connectivity.



Kloud9 is not just building infrastructure-it's building the future of connected living.

Contact Information:

Kloud9 Web –



Kloud9 Sales Support - 0333 996 1000

Kloud9 Email – [email protected]

Press contacts:

Sian Loehrer: [email protected]

Vikki Jackson: [email protected]

[1]

Data sampled from a broadband service provider who monitored 400,000 subscribers over 12 months ending August 2022.

