TAPY CAR Is Revolutionizing Car Sales With Innovative NFC-Embedded Smart Car Sale Tags

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) TAPY CAR is redefining the car sales experience with its groundbreaking NFC-enabled Smart Car Sale Tags, designed exclusively for car dealerships in the United States.

Houston, TX, 11th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , TAPY CAR is transforming the traditional car sales process through its cutting-edge Smart Car Sale Tags embedded with NFC technology. This innovative approach merges the physical and digital worlds, offering a new way for dealerships to present vehicle information effortlessly. TAPY CAR's Smart Car Sale Tags combine advanced technology, ease of use, and custom branding, setting a new standard in the automotive industry.







TAPY CAR sets a new benchmark with its NFC-enabled Smart Car Sale Tags, providing dealerships with a modern, efficient way to display car details. The tags hang on car windows or windshields, allowing customers to tap their smartphones and instantly access photos, models, VIN numbers, and CarFax reports. No additional apps or software are required, making the process seamless and intuitive.

Automotive sales landscape has seen a significant change with the introduction of TAPY CAR Smart Car Sale Tag. Each tag features an embedded NFC chip that allows dealerships to update and share vehicle information effortlessly. This technology enhances the customer experience by providing instant access to comprehensive vehicle details, making every car shopping experience interactive and engaging.

With TAPY CAR's Smart Car Sale Tags, dealerships can elevate their showrooms and present vehicle information in a sleek, innovative way. The reusable tags are easy to update and can be customized with the dealership's logo, creating a professional and branded look. This integration of NFC technology with traditional sales materials blends physical presence with digital convenience.

The visionary behind TAPY CAR's success is Ozkan Oz, the inventor of these revolutionary products and a forward-thinking innovator passionate about merging technology with the car sales industry. As a leader in the field, Ozkan has driven TAPY CAR's mission to redefine how car dealerships interact with potential buyers. His expertise and vision have positioned TAPY CAR at the forefront of automotive sales innovation.

TAPY CAR is committed to providing sustainable, cost-effective solutions for dealerships. By eliminating the need for printed window stickers and traditional signage, TAPY CAR helps reduce waste and aligns with the company's core values of innovation and sustainability. The reusable nature of the tags not only benefits the environment but also offers dealerships a smart, long-term investment.

Recent milestones for TAPY CAR include significant growth in market adoption and the expansion of its product line to meet the needs of dealerships nationwide. TAPY CAR is also in the process of filing patents for its innovative NFC technology globally, ensuring it remains a leader in the automotive sales sector. TAPY CAR is proud to announce that it is now a member of the Texas Independent Automobile Dealers Association (TIADA) and the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) , further solidifying its commitment to supporting the automotive dealer community. This achievement is made possible by Co-Founder Mr. Selcuk Kaya , with the support of Kayalar Motors .

TAPY CAR is proud to be part of SOFTECH TEXAS LLC, a company renowned for its innovative brands specializing in NFC, GPS, and AR application technologies. As a unique brand within this portfolio, TAPY CAR is poised to lead the transformation of the car sales experience.

About TAPY CAR

TAPY CAR is a pioneering company specializing in NFC-embedded Smart Car Sale Tags, dedicated to revolutionizing the way car dealerships present and sell vehicles. With a focus on technology, innovation, and sustainability, TAPY CAR offers a range of products that bring a modern touch to the car sales process.

For more information about TAPY CAR and its innovative Smart Car Sale Tags, visit TAPY CAR's website.