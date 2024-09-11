Ministry Of Labour Attends National Forum For Human Rights

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour, represented by the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, participated yesterday in the Third National Forum for Human Rights, organised by the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC).

Assistant Undersecretary for Expatriate Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Labour and Secretary of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Thani, along with Director of the Public Relations and Communication Department at the Ministry of Labour Huda Abdulrahman Al Meghiseeb, were present at the forum's opening.

Fatima Rajab Al Esmail, Member of the Secretariat of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, presented a working paper on 'Measures to prevent the exploitation of child labour on the Internet'.

Al Esmail pointed out that the growing dependence on technology and the widening of the digital realm have required a re-evaluation of the difficulties encountered by children and a focus on protecting them from exploitation and abuse. She noted that the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking in Qatar prioritises protecting children's rights amidst new dangers posed by modern technologies. The committee highlights efforts in policy development, legal reinforcement, and increased collaboration at various levels to ensure child protection in the digital sphere.

'She said Qatar has implemented strict laws to prevent child labour, particularly through the Labour Law, which prohibits the employment of minors and enforces penalties of imprisonment and fines for violators, ensuring the protection of children's rights and protecting them from exploitation.

