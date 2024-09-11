Rising Gandak Level, Soil Erosion Increases Flood Threat In Bihar's West Champaran

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 11 (IANS) The flood situation in Bihar's West Champaran district, particularly in the Bairia block, is alarming due to the rising water levels of the Gandak River and severe soil erosion threatening embankment.

The erosion threatens the embankment near Bettiah, creating a significant flood risk for the surrounding villages. Despite the villagers' repeated complaints, the response from the water resource department appears inadequate.

The officials from the Water Resources Department acknowledged the gravity of the situation and claimed that they had initiated anti-erosion measures with urgency.

“Sandbags are being deployed along the Gandak River to curb soil erosion, with a strong emphasis on protecting the embankment. Our primary objective is to safeguard the embankment, and any officials who ignore villagers' complaints will face action,” said Sanjay Kumar Singh, the Executive Engineer of the Water Resources Department in Bettiah.

The villagers claimed measures taken by the water resource department are not adequate. They have placed sandbags, but are insufficient to prevent erosion. The situation is such that there is a narrow gap between the river and the embankment.

“The villagers are in a panic as the situation is continuously deteriorating, and there is an urgent need for more effective intervention to prevent potential disaster,” said R.C. Singh, a villager of Singhi Gram Panchayat which comes under Bairia block.

The rising water levels are attributed to continuous rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal and the West Champaran district, which has intensified the flow in the Gandak River.

Currently, the water level at Dumaria Ghat stands just 2 cm below the danger mark at 62.20 meters, indicating a critical situation.

Additionally, other rivers like Kosi, Bagmati, and Burhi Gandak are already flowing above danger levels at several locations, further exacerbating the flood threat in the region.

The flood situation in Bihar is becoming increasingly precarious, with several rivers surpassing their danger levels.

The Kosi River is of particular concern, as it is flowing 44 cm above the danger level in the Baltara block of the Khagaria district, with a water level of 34.29 meters.

In the Kursela block of Katihar district, the Kosi is 15 cm above the danger level, standing at 30.15 meters.

Similarly, the Bagmati River in Benibad block, Muzaffarpur district, has exceeded the danger mark by 2 cm, with a current water level of 48.70 meters.

Meanwhile, the Burhi Gandak River is flowing just 1 cm above the danger level at 36.59 meters in Khagaria City.