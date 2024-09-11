Woman Marries The Man Who Threw Acid In Her Face After He Releases From Prison

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

A young Turkish woman has married the man who threw acid on her face and eyes, leaving her permanently disfigured with impaired vision.



Berfin Ozek, 20, tied the knot with Casim Ozan Celtik, 23, this month - just two years after he doused her with the chemical substance during a heated argument, Newsflash first reported.



The pair had previously dated and were said to be separated at the time, with Celtik allegedly shouting this despicable cliche at Ozan just before the attack:“If I can't have you, no one can.”



Left partially blind, Ozak filed a complaint against Celtik at the time and he was subsequently arrested. However, he reportedly love-bombed her with messages of reconciliation and begged for her forgiveness.

Following a massive social media backlash though, she later said she realized she was wrong and asked her lawyer to reinstate the complaint.

As a result, her ex-boyfriend was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison for the attack by a court in the district of Iskenderun in the Turkish province of Hatay.

