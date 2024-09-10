Voter Turnout Reaches 20% By 4:00 Pm With More Than One Million Votes Cast

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Voter turnout reached 20 per cent by 4:00 pm, with more than one million voters casting their ballots in all electoral districts across the Kingdom, according to the Independent Election Commission's updated figures.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.