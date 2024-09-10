عربي


Voter Turnout Reaches 20% By 4:00 Pm With More Than One Million Votes Cast

9/10/2024 11:41:58 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Voter turnout reached 20 per cent by 4:00 pm, with more than one million voters casting their ballots in all electoral districts across the Kingdom, according to the Independent Election Commission's updated figures.


Jordan Times

