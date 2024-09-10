Investornewsbreaks Bravo Multinational Inc. (OTC: BRVO) Unveils First Charitable Mobile Service

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Bravo Multinational (OTC: BRVO) , a company dedicated to creating new revenue streams for brands of all types and sizes, has launched My Charity Wireless, powered by Mobile 13. According to the announcement, the company's first charitable mobile service comes after Bravo entered the telecommunications sector through its newly established, wholly owned subsidiary, Mobile 13, Inc., a reseller of cellular services. Mobile 13 anticipates providing mobile phone services to users in all 50 U.S. states as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

My Charity Wireless

is Bravo's first niche-branded mobile service designed to give back to nonprofits. Consumers can choose to support a charity through the My Charity Wireless site. One of the charities available to support is the

Hudson Valley SPCA

(“HVSPCA”), a no-kill sanctuary dedicating to rescuing, sheltering and defending animals. Paul Teutul Sr., American TV personality and founder of

Orange County Choppers, serves on the HVSPCA board and is supporting Bravo's new charity service.

“Offering mobile connectivity at a lower rate and giving a portion back to the shelter monthly through My Charity Wireless was a no-brainer,” said HVSPCA executive board VP Paul Teutul Sr. in the press release.

About

Bravo Multinational Inc.

Bravo Multinational plans to create new revenue streams for all types and sizes of brands. Bravo Multinational plans to offer a comprehensive suite of turnkey, white-labeled Software as a Service (“SaaS”) solutions, including cellular services, travel-club services and Advertising Video on Demand/Subscription Video on Demand (“AVOD/SVOD”) streaming platforms for content distribution. To learn more about the company, visit .

