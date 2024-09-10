US Elections 2024: Donald Trump Claims Abortion Ban 'A Lie' In Debate With Kamala Harris, Who Claims It Will Become Law

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US 2024: Donald has now claimed that Democrats accusing him of wanting to ban abortions in America are lying, AP reported.

In the first US Presidential 2024 debate between the two candidates, nominee and former US President Donald Trump and Democrat nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris debated over the economy, policies, abortion and immigration issues.

In what has been a bone of contention among women voters in the US, Kamala Harris took aim at one of Trump's biggest electoral vulnerabilities and accused him of implementing“Trump abortion bans” in the country, through his US Supreme Court judge appointments.

She said his appointing three US Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, leave over 20 us states open to“Trump abortion bans” and spoke about women being denied health care and emergency care due such bans and said Trump as President would sign a national abortion ban into law.

Harris also accused Trump of repeatedly lying over efforts to end federal protections for abortion, and said his policy on the matter was“insulting to the women of America”.

“You're going to hear a bunch of lies. Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v Wade , and they did exactly as he intended,” she added.

“I pledge to you, when Congress passes a bill to put back in place the protections of Roe v Wade as president of the United States, I will proudly sign it into law,” said Harris.

But Trump retorted by calling this“a lie,” adding,“I'm not signing a ban and there's no reason to sign a ban,” as per an AP report.

“Now, I believe in the exceptions for rape , incest and life of the mother... Now states are voting on it... Each individual state is voting. It's the vote of the people. Now it's not tied up in the federal government,” said Trump.

