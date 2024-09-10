Virgelia Productions Marks 36 Years With 2024-25 Title Holders' Coronation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Virgelia Productions Celebrates 36th Anniversary with Coronation of 2024-25 Title Holders

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Virgelia Productions , Inc., a leader in the production of glamorous shows, beauty and cultural pageants, is thrilled to announce its 36th Anniversary celebration, featuring the Coronation of the 2024-25 Title Holders.This prestigious event will be held on November 16, 2024, at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center in Redondo Beach, California. 50 Contestants will compete for the coveted titles. The contestants will compete in 3 major categories. The lavish National Costume Competition, the elegance of the Evening Gown Competition and the sensational Swimsuit Competition. 12 winners will be selected. Each winner will receive a PRIZE OF A FULL COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP for a BA, MBA or Doctorate.It will be an extraordinary evening of cultural celebration that brings together diverse communities from across the globe in a premier showcase of the pageant contestants' beauty, grace, elegance and culture. As we embrace the beauty of diversity, this year's pageant theme is“Unity in Diversity.” Attendees will enjoy a glamorous Red Carpet event beginning at 4:30 PM, followed by the Coronation Show at 6:00 PM, and an exclusive VIP Party starting at 9:00 PM.This highly anticipated event not only celebrates beauty and talent but also honors diversity and the empowerment of women. Virgelia Productions has long been a trailblazer in pageantry, promoting leadership and cultural appreciation within its community. History proves that Virgelia Productions has sold out shows year to year.Ticket InformationTicket prices for the event are designed to accommodate all attendees:VVIP: $350 VIP: $150 / $200 General Admission: $85Tickets can be reserved by texting, calling, or emailing Virgelia Productions directly. Due to high demand, guests are encouraged to purchase tickets early to ensure their attendance at this elegant celebration.Event Schedule4:30 PM: Red Carpet6:00 PM: Coronation Show9:00 PM: VIP PartyJoin Virgelia Productions for an unforgettable evening of beauty, entertainment, and the crowning of the next generation of pageant royalty.For ticket reservations and inquiries, contact Virgelia Productions at:Text: (818) 641-7779Call: 1 (800) 831-9880Email: ...About Virgelia Productions, Inc:A Los Angeles-based pioneering pageant organization, Virgelia Productions is dedicated to promoting diversity, empowerment, and cultural exchange through its prestigious pageants, including Miss/Mrs. Asia USA, Miss/Mrs. Latina Global, and Miss/Mrs. Europe Global. With a legacy spanning 36 years, Virgelia Productions continues to set the standard for excellence in the pageant and entertainment industry, providing women with an esteemed platform to showcase their talents, celebrate their cultural heritage, and gain global exposure and opportunities and unparalleled platforms. For more information, visit .Event DetailsDate: November 16, 2024Venue:Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Redondo Beach, CATime: 4:30 PM – Red Carpet | 6:00 PM – Coronation Show | 9:00 PM – VIP PartyPress/Media Contact:Virgelia Productions, Inc.Phone: (800) 831-9880Text: (818) 641-7779Email: ...Website:For press inquiries, interviews, or media credentials, please contact Virgelia Productions at (800) 831-9880 or via ....Social Media Hashtags#LiveTheDream #ExperienceTheExcitement #VirgeliaProductions #36thAnniversary #BeautyPageant #Coronation2024 #EmpoweringWomen #RedondoBeachEvents #MissAsiaUSA #MissLatinaGlobal #MissEuropeGlobal

