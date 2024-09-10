Brazilian Stock Market Dips As Oil Prices Plummet And US Inflation Data Looms

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock experienced a downturn on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, reversing gains from the previous session.



The Ibovespa, Brazil's main stock index, closed at 134,319.58 points, down 0.31%. This decline was primarily driven by a sharp drop in oil prices and investor anticipation of upcoming US inflation data.



Brazil's showed signs of deflation for the first time since June 2023. The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE ) reported that the Broad Consumer Price (IPCA) fell by 0.02% in August.



This figure was lower than market expectations of a 0.02% increase. The 12-month inflation rate decelerated from 4.50% in July to 4.24% in August.



Despite this slowdown, inflation remains above the central bank's 3% target. Consequently, analysts still predict an increase in the benchmark interest rate at the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting.







The US dollar strengthened against the Brazilian real , closing at R$5.6553, up 1.32%. Oil prices plummeted, with Brent crude futures for November delivery falling 3.69% to $69.19 per barrel. This marks the lowest level since December 2021.

Market Overview

Airline company Azul (AZUL4) led gains on the Ibovespa. The company projected revenues of around R$20 billion for the year, a 7% increase from the previous year.



JP Morgan maintained a neutral recommendation for Azul shares but reduced the target price from R$19 to R$8.50.



Paper and pulp companies Klabin (KLBN11) and Suzano (SUZB3) also saw significant gains following positive recommendation revisions from JP Morgan.



Conversely, cyclical stocks led losses, with Assaí (ASAI3) extending its decline from the previous session. US stock markets showed mixed performance as investors awaited the release of August inflation data.



The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to remain at 0.2% month-on-month, with a 2.6% annual increase. This data will likely influence the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates next week.



Traders currently see a 67% chance of the Fed maintaining interest rates in the 5.00% to 5.25% range, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. The probability of a 50 basis point cut is estimated at 33%.



As global markets navigate these economic uncertainties, investors remain cautious, balancing domestic indicators with international trends.

