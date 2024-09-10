De Nora To Launch Line Of Optimized SORB FX Vessels For PFAS Removal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global water company helping customers cut costs of treating PFAS

MILAN, ITALY, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Industrie De Nora, an Italian multinational company listed on the Euronext Milan, specialized in sustainable electrochemical technologies and in the emerging green hydrogen industry, is actively engaged in addressing PFAS removal , one of the world's fastest emerging and pressing water problems.The company is announcing a new proprietary line of its SORB TM FX vessels to deliver enhanced PFAS removal, capable of treating flow rates ranging from 25 gallons per minute (5.7 m3/h) to 2,800 gallons per minute (636 m3/h). The improved features are based on the proven technology of this water decontamination mainstay. The launch will take place in October at WEFTEC, a leading water quality event hosted by the Water Environment Foundation.With over two decades of demonstrated effectiveness, the SORB line of contaminant removal systems from De Nora help solve environmental, regulatory and public health water treatment challenges for a wide range of contaminants of concern.Removing PFAS from water and wastewater is emerging as a complex and potentially costly challenge. One important cost consideration is media life. Given the inevitability that media demand might soon outpace supply, it's imperative that utilities, manufacturers and industrial operators get the absolute most life from their media.The new line of SORB FX vessels employs the best available technology for PFAS removal, utilizing ion exchange, granular activated carbon, or a combination of both. De Nora's patent-pending underdrain design merges two leading technologies: a ring design that simplifies tank inspection and media changeout, and the superior media utilization typical of header-lateral systems. The SORB OTTO underdrain features specially designed flexible strainer baffles, reducing media waste -“dead zones”-to below two percent. Additionally, an inlet distributor evenly feeds water across the entire top surface, maximizing media usage. Hydraulic modeling during the design phase ensures precise specification and calibration of this distributor, allowing De Nora customers to fully utilize the media, thereby extending its life and minimizing replacement costs by approximately five percent.Pre-engineered systems offer a variety of standardized diameters, accelerating project design and installation. The inlet and SORB OTTO underdrain diffusers ensure optimal, balanced flow through the media, enhancing performance, extending media life, and reducing operational expenses (OPEX). Additionally, the SORB FX vessel can be fully serviced externally, eliminating the need for confined space permits. The vessel's compact, symmetric design simplifies installation and minimizes operating costs.Product specifications and case studies will be showcased during a WEFTEC presentation at De Nora booth 2616 on Tuesday October 8 at 2.30PM.-END-Media enquiriesDe NoraFran HouseWater Technologies Marketing ManagerEmail: ...About De NoraIndustrie De Nora is an Italian multinational company listed on the Euronext Milan stock exchange, specializing in electrochemistry, a leader in sustainable technologies, and has a pivotal role in the industrial green hydrogen production chain. The Company has a portfolio of products and systems to optimize the energy efficiency of critical industrial electrochemical processes and a range of products and solutions for water treatment. Globally, Industrie De Nora is the world's largest supplier of activated electrodes (serving a broad portfolio of customers operating in the fields of chlorine and caustic soda production, components for electronics, and non-ferrous metal refining). Industrie De Nora is also among the world's leading suppliers of water filtration and disinfection technologies (for the industrial and municipal sectors) and the world's leading swimming pool disinfection components supplier. Leveraging its well-established electrochemical knowledge, proven manufacturing capability, and a supply chain established over the years, the Company has developed and qualified a portfolio of electrodes and components to produce hydrogen through the electrolysis of water, which is critical for the energy transition. In this sector, the company also holds 25.85% of thyssenkrupp nucera AG &Co. KGaA, a joint venture established with the thyssenkrupp group.Founded in 1923, Industrie De Nora generated total revenues of around EUR 856 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of approx. EUR 171 million in 2023. The Company's growth process has developed organically through continued penetration of new markets and applications and through acquisitions in the U.S., Asia, and Europe. De Nora's continuous innovation drives its growth, represented by its evolving intellectual property portfolio, which currently includes more than 280 patent families with more than 2,800 territorial extensions. The De Nora family controls the Group, which owns 53.3% of the Company's share capital. Snam S.p.A. is a minority shareholder with about 21.6% of the capital.More information at .

