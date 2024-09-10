Consolidated Cleaners Inc. & Consolidated Laundromats, LLC Expand Tide Cleaners And Tide Laundromats Throughout Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From left to right: LTR: Jon Kassolis, CFO, Karin Fernandez as Director of Production, Amanda Fagan as Director of Operations, Robert Lyons President & CEO

Top Tide Services franchisee group to launch 14 Tide Cleaners and 5 Tide Laundromats in Greater Miami

- Robert Lyons, president and CEO of CCI & CLLMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tide Services , the leader in quality laundry and dry-cleaning services, is set for a major expansion in Florida, led by franchisee group Consolidated Cleaners, Inc. & Consolidated Laundromats, LLC (CCI & CLL). Under the leadership of Jon Kassolis, Robert Lyons, Duke Kassolis, and Alton Scavo, the group will add 14 new Tide Cleaners locations in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. Combined with their 19 other locations across South Florida this will bring the total to 33 stores in Florida. In addition, they are introducing the innovative Tide Laundromat concept with 5 units in Broward County and plans to expand further into Miami-Dade.This expansion coincides with the ongoing construction of 4 Tide Cleaners retail locations in Boynton Beach Marketplace, Downtown Boca Raton and Strand Blvd. Moreover, CCI & CLL is building a new central plant in Fort Lauderdale to support their operations, ensuring consistent service quality and efficiency.Currently, CCI operates 14 other Tide Cleaners locations- 10 in Charlotte, N.C. and 4 in Cincinnati, O.H. -with 8 more locations in various stages of development.“Our entrepreneurial spirit drives us,” said Robert Lyons, president and CEO of CCI & CLL.“With Tide Services, we had the opportunity to build on a brand that everyone knows, loves and trusts. It's a platform for us to be at the forefront of revolutionizing an industry that hasn't changed much over the past 50 years.”Andy Gibson, CEO of Tide Services, commended the franchisee group's initiative, stating,“CCI & CLL's ambitious expansion plans highlight their leadership and dedication to the Tide brand. Their consistent performance reinforces our mission to transform the laundry service industry. We look forward to supporting their continued success and witnessing the positive impact of their efforts on communities across the country.”Operating under the umbrella of Procter & Gamble (P&G), Tide Services is redefining the laundry and dry cleaning sector by focusing on unmatched customer service, quality and satisfaction through its Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat brands. With over 200 sites nationwide, Tide Franchising enhances experiences for both consumers and franchise partners through innovative services like 24-hour laundry drop-off and collection, a user-friendly mobile app and the trusted cleaning excellence of the Tide brand. Tide Cleaners' strategy includes rolling-up the dry cleaning industry through acquisitions and conversions. Tide Laundromat offers America's #1 laundry products, automatically added to each wash, ensuring top-notch cleaning and convenience for the guests.If it's got to be clean, it's got to be Tide!For more information about Tide Services franchise opportunities, visit tidefranchise.About Tide ServicesTide Services, a subsidiary of The Procter & Gamble Company, is America's premier provider of on-demand drycleaning and laundry services through its Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat brands. Tide Services is rapidly expanding its footprint across the United States, offering innovative laundry solutions and presenting lucrative franchise opportunities to investors with large scale goals.# # #

