Transformation Ahead: Garden Center Site Targeted For Commercial Use, Indicating Economic Growth In NW Oklahoma City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bustling Corner Of NW 23rd and Council

NW 23rd and Council, 1/2 mile from Lake Overholser

Drone Ariel of 2315 N Council

Prime 2.62-acre lot at NW 23rd & Council, currently Ruby's Garden Center, offers rare chance for commercial development in OKC's thriving northwest corridor

- Doug Arnett, OKC Metro Group

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OKC Metro Group, a leading real estate agency serving the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, is proud to announce the listing of a prime 2.62-acre property at 2315 N Council Road, Oklahoma City. This corner lot, currently occupied by Ruby's Garden Center, presents a rare opportunity for investors and business owners seeking to establish a strong presence in one of the city's rapidly growing areas.

Situated at the bustling intersection of NW 23rd and Council Road, just 20 minutes from downtown Oklahoma City, this property is ideally positioned for commercial development. Its strategic location offers excellent visibility and access, making it perfect for a variety of business ventures, including retail centers, office complexes, restaurant sites, and mixed-use developments.

"This property represents a unique opportunity in Oklahoma City's real estate market," said Doug Arnett, listing agent at OKC Metro Group. "Its size, location, and potential for commercial rezoning make it an attractive investment for forward-thinking businesses looking to capitalize on the area's growth. We're excited to see how this property will contribute to the continued development of Northwest Oklahoma City."

Key features of the property include:

- 2.62 acres of developable land

- Corner lot at a busy intersection

- Proximity to Lake Overholser, a popular recreational area

- Located in an expanding commercial landscape

- Excellent growth potential in a thriving part of the city

The property, currently zoned residential, is well-suited for rezoning to commercial use, subject to local regulations. This flexibility allows potential buyers to envision and create diverse business opportunities that align with the area's growth trajectory.

Oklahoma City's Real Estate Landscape

Oklahoma City has been experiencing steady growth in recent years, with particular development in its suburban areas. The Northwest corridor, where this property is located, has seen an influx of new businesses and residential developments, making it an increasingly attractive area for commercial investment.

"We've observed a trend of businesses looking to establish themselves in areas that offer the perfect blend of residential proximity and commercial viability," noted Ronnie Jordan, co-founder of OKC Metro Group. "This property at 2315 N Council Road fits that description perfectly. Its location near established neighborhoods and growing commercial districts positions it as a prime spot for businesses looking to serve the local community and beyond."

The property's proximity to Lake Overholser adds another layer of appeal. As a popular recreational destination, the lake draws visitors from across the city, potentially providing a steady stream of customers for businesses that might establish themselves at this location.

Potential for Development

The site's 2.62-acre expanse offers ample space for various development concepts. Potential uses could include:

1. A modern retail center, capitalizing on the high-visibility corner location

2. An office complex, providing much-needed professional space in the growing area

3. A restaurant or entertainment venue, taking advantage of the proximity to Lake Overholser

4. A mixed-use development, combining retail, office, and possibly residential components

"The possibilities for this property are truly exciting," added Arnett. "We're not just selling a piece of land; we're offering the opportunity to be part of Northwest Oklahoma City's future. The right development here could become a cornerstone of the community for years to come."

Impact on Local Economy

The development of this property has the potential to significantly impact the local economy. New businesses could create jobs, increase the local tax base, and provide needed services to the surrounding communities. Additionally, a well-executed commercial project could serve as a catalyst for further development in the area, potentially spurring additional investment and growth.

"We've seen time and again how strategic commercial developments can transform neighborhoods," said Jordan. "This property has the potential to be that kind of transformative project for this part of Oklahoma City. We're eager to work with visionary investors and developers who see the same potential we do."

Virtual Tour Available

To provide potential investors with a comprehensive view of the property and its surroundings, OKC Metro Group has created a detailed virtual tour. This tour, available on the OKC Metro Group website, offers a 360-degree view of the property, highlighting its key features and providing context about the surrounding area.

"We understand that many of our potential buyers might not be local to Oklahoma City," explained Arnett. "Our virtual tour allows investors from anywhere in the world to get a real feel for the property and its potential. It's the next best thing to being here in person."

Next Steps for Interested Parties

OKC Metro Group invites interested investors, developers, and business owners to explore this unique opportunity. The team is prepared to provide:

- Detailed information about the property and surrounding area

- Guidance on the rezoning process and local regulations

- Insights into Oklahoma City's commercial real estate market

- Assistance with financing options and investment strategies

"We're here to be true partners in this process," concluded Jordan. "Our team's deep knowledge of the local market, combined with our commitment to our clients' success, makes us the ideal guide for anyone looking to invest in Oklahoma City's future."

For more information about this property or to schedule a viewing, please contact:

Doug Arnett

OKC Metro Group

Phone: (405) 348-6700

Email: ...

Website:

About OKC Metro Group:

OKC Metro Group is a leading real estate agency serving the Oklahoma City metropolitan area and surrounding regions. Specializing in both residential and commercial properties, the company's team of experienced agents provides personalized guidance to help clients find the perfect property for their needs. With a deep understanding of the local market and a commitment to client success, OKC Metro Group has established itself as a trusted name in Oklahoma City real estate.

###

Doug Arnett

OKC Metro Group

+1 405-348-6700

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Prime Investment: 2.6 Acre Development Opportunity in OKC | NW 23rd & Council VT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.