Glorilla And Lola Brooke Performing Atnew York Fashion Week Festivalpowered By The Model Experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Model Experience (TME) is set to host another spectacular fashion and festival in New York on September 13th and 14th at the Armory Arena. A major highlight of this year's NYFW event is a performance by chart-topping phenom GloRilla , who recently captivated audiences on tour with Megan Thee Stallion and at the BET Awards. GloRilla will take the stage on the first day, alongside YouTube star Ar'mon Warren . The second day will feature rising star Lola Brooke and up-and-coming artist Keno, with MTV's Margie Plus as the host. TME will also showcase a series of fashion shows featuring designers like Joe Moses of Cote Ouest, IFlyUniverse, SpiritHoods, By A Guy, and Street Dream Apparel.

New York Fashion Week Festival 2024 is sponsored by CurlshowTM , which will offer guests free products and curated experiences. CurlshowTM is excited to participate in Fashion Week Festival 2024, where style and hair trends are in the spotlight.

TME has strategically aligned its trend-setting fashion festivals with artists like GloRilla and Lola Brooke, embodying a perfect blend of style and talent. TME founder Ashley Covarrubias, a champion for women artists, emphasizes the synergy between music and fashion. In addition to the performances and fashion shows, the festival will feature a full bar, diverse local vendors, and hundreds of models on the runway.

TME's reputation for high-energy, star-studded fashion weeks continues to grow. To add to that this year, TME is introducing the "Key to Fashion Week," a ceremonial gesture to honor industry and community leaders on the main stage. This recognition highlights their contributions to the community, acts of service, and outstanding accomplishments. Among the recipients is Stephanie McGraw, founder and CEO of We All Really Matter 501(c).

TME has consistently provided a platform for emerging creatives in fashion and music, seamlessly blending the two worlds. Past collaborations with Def Jam, ADIDAS, and shows featuring artists like Coi Leray, Saucy Santana, and BIA have solidified TME's influence in these industries. Covarrubias's vision of integrating music with fashion ensures a dynamic experience, with curated soundtracks and performances that elevate the runway shows.

