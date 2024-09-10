GIDEON And Tdnet Join Forces For Cutting-Edge Infectious Disease Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Boolean search query to retrieve the latest data on mpox in the Netherlands or Belgium.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GIDEON Informatics , a leading global provider of infectious diseases and epidemiology data, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with TDNet , a premier discovery and content management platform. This collaboration will integrate GIDEON's extensive infectious diseases database into the TDNet Discover platform, offering over 100,000 content items, updated daily, to researchers, educators, and healthcare professionals worldwide.This partnership underscores both GIDEON and TDNet's commitment to delivering high-quality medical data empowering decision-makers with real-time information that advance global healthcare, academic research, and public health initiatives.With the world still grappling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and other emerging threats such as mpox , infectious disease research has never been more critical. The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights ongoing global challenges in infectious disease control, including increased incidences of vector-borne diseases like dengue and Zika. Through this collaboration, GIDEON's comprehensive data will now be accessible to researchers via TDNet's platform, offering crucial epidemiological information that supports improved healthcare outcomes and accelerates scientific discoveries.Key Benefits of the GIDEON-TDNet Partnership1. Real-Time Access to Critical Data: Researchers will have continuous access to GIDEON's vast clinical and epidemiological data, updated daily to ensure the most current information is always available.2. Seamless Integration: GIDEON's data will be seamlessly integrated into TDNet's standard search results, offering users easy access to the latest infectious disease insights.3. Advanced Search Capabilities: With a specialized GIDEON search box, users can conduct highly specific searches, utilizing advanced Boolean search functions to retrieve the latest data on conditions like mpox in specific geographical areas, such as the Netherlands or Belgium.World-Class Support for Seamless IntegrationGIDEON and TDNet are committed to providing exceptional support to their global user base. Whether through seamless platform integration or dedicated user support, this partnership empowers researchers with the tools they need to access cutting-edge information effortlessly.“Partnering with TDNet enhances GIDEON's ability to deliver expert-level data to the global scientific community. This integration ensures that researchers have access to the most recent and reliable data on infectious diseases, helping to shape public health policies and improve patient outcomes,” said Kristina Symes, Managing Director at GIDEON Informatics.“TDNet is proud to collaborate with GIDEON to offer researchers worldwide the most comprehensive and up-to-date infectious diseases data. This partnership will support our goal of providing cutting-edge discovery services that meet the evolving needs of today's healthcare and academic professionals,” said Nir Karmi, VP Sales & Business Development at TDNet.About GIDEON InformaticsFounded in 1992, GIDEON Informatics is dedicated to advancing the global effort against infectious diseases. GIDEON provides a comprehensive platform for healthcare professionals, offering reliable and timely, clinical and epidemiological data. GIDEON's tools save doctors and researchers valuable time in diagnosing, treating, and studying infectious diseases.GIDEON's database covers 370 infectious diseases, over 29,000 outbreaks, and 2,000+ pathogens in 235 countries and territories. With 115,000+ prevalence surveys and 58,000+ epidemiological graphs, GIDEON is the trusted resource for detailed country-specific data and cross-border infection tracking.About TDNetFounded in 2001, TDNet is a global leader in content discovery and management solutions, offering advanced services to academic institutions, healthcare providers, and research organizations. By combining cutting edge technology with a vast array of trusted information resources, TDNet's platform enables users to easily discover, access, and manage essential content. Known for its customizable, user-friendly solutions, TDNet integrates seamlessly with multiple content sources, providing a streamlined research experience and maximizing the value of information resources. By supporting institutions worldwide, TDNet plays a vital role in empowering research, innovation, and education.For more information or media inquiries, please contact:Kristina Symes, ...Nir Karmi, ...

