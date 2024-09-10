Mexican M&A Market Sees Fewer Transactions Yet Higher Worth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, the Mexican mergers and acquisitions (M&A) has seen fewer deals, while total transaction value has significantly increased.



By August 2024, Mexico's transactional market recorded 234 M&A deals. This figure represents a 7% decrease compared to the same period in 2023.



However, the aggregate value of these transactions reached $11.919 billion. This amount signifies a 5% increase from the previous year.



August 2024 alone saw 28 transactions. These deals amounted to $2.203 billion, according to TTR Dat .



The software led the pack with 44 transactions. The real estate sector followed closely with 31 deals.



Mexican companies favored investments in Spain and the United States. They completed 14 and 12 transactions respectively in these countries.







Spain attracted the highest investment value from Mexico, totaling $1.384 billion.



Conversely, U.S. companies showed the most interest in Mexican acquisitions. They conducted 50 operations worth $1.454 billion.



Private equity transactions increased by 7% in number and 390% in value. The sector recorded 30 deals worth $1.089 billion.



Venture capital saw a 10% decrease in deal count but a 49% increase in value. It logged 62 transactions totaling $888 million.



This segment experienced growth in both volume and value. It registered 53 transactions worth $1.999 billion, marking increases of 13% and 14% respectively.



The Mexican M&A market's resilience shines through these figures. Despite global economic uncertainties, it continues to attract significant capital flows.

