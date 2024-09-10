Dr. Wolff Group Working With Kinaxis And Mse Solutions To Bring Supply Chain Clarity To Personal Care Product Portfolio...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Kinaxis ® (TSX: KXS), a global leader in end-to-end orchestration, today announced that Dr. Wolff Group , a family-owned German of cosmetic and products, is working with Kinaxis, along with mSE Solutions , an expert chain optimization consultancy, to help drive faster and more accurate decision-making in supply chain planning and thus ensure a better balance between and supply chain dynamics.

A growing company that exports its popular brands including Alpecin, Alcina, and Plantur among others, to more than 60 countries worldwide, Dr. Wolff faced challenges in managing its complex and diverse product portfolio that includes everything from hair care and styling products, to decorative cosmetics, dental care, and vaginal and dermatologic pharmaceuticals. In order to be able to react even more flexibly, quickly and efficiently to customer requirements, the company turned to mSE Solutions and Kinaxis to strengthen its supply chain processes.

By bringing together the strengths of their expert teams, Kinaxis and mSE Solutions will help Dr. Wolff Group in the end-to-end orchestration of the global supply chain by implementing Kinaxis' AI-powered platform.

“The diversity of our products and expansion into new markets make our supply chain particularly complex and challenging,” said Dr. Andreas Brinkhoff, Managing Director at Dr. Wolff Group. “mSE Solutions helped to identify the areas of our business that would benefit the most from supply chain orchestration technologies and by partnering with Kinaxis, we are developing a comprehensive view of our supply chain performance and risks across our entire end-to-end network. We are now prepared to respond to any disruptions.”

“Marked by hyper-competition, high volumes, and a frenetic pace, the consumer-packaged goods industry operates with a constant need for supply chain agility and efficiency,” said Martin Bilstein, regional vice president, DACH region at Kinaxis .“We're thrilled to be part of the supply chain evolution that Dr. Wolff Group is undertaking and looking forward to supporting their success.”

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration. We serve supply chains and the people who manage them in service of humanity. Our software is trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. We combine our patented concurrency technique with a human-centered approach to AI to empower businesses of all sizes to manage their end-to-end supply chain network, from multi-year strategic planning through down-to-the-second execution and last-mile delivery. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis or follow us on LinkedIn .

About mSE Solutions

mSE Solutions is your tech-savvy Supply Chain consultancy, dedicated to asking the right questions, providing expert guidance, and delivering top-notch services for your successful Kinaxis implementation. Our goal is to ensure that your transformation journey is quick, effective, and embraced by your users. With a global reach, our services extend to post-go-live support and system maintenance, offering comprehensive assistance wherever your business operates. For ambitious small or medium-sized enterprises – the hidden champions of their industries – mSE Solutions is the ideal, hands-on partner for Kinaxis RapidResponse implementations. Please visit mSE-solutions .

About Dr. Wolff-Group

Now led by the fourth generation of its founding family and with brands including Alpecin and Linola as well as Plantur, Vagisan Karex and Bioniq®, the Germany-based Dr. Wolff-Group with around 900 employees continues its global growth. Since its founding 1905, the company has maintained a strong emphasis on research and scientifically demonstrable benefits of its products for solving problems such as hair loss or skin disorders. With their own developments, the company was able to achieve a turnover of 390.6 million Euro (2023). Dr. Wolff is active in 67 countries. More information can be found at .

