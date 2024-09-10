Air Kerala Eyes Takeoff By March 2025: Officials Meet With Civil Aviation Minister And DGCA Authorities

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Air Kerala, a promising airline based in Kerala, is on track to commence operations by March 2025, following a pivotal meeting between its management and India's Civil Shri: Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, along with senior officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

This key meeting saw discussions surrounding the airline's operational strategies and regulatory requirements as Air Kerala prepares to take flight.

Zettfly Aviation Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Air Kerala, has recently appointed Mr. Harish Kutty as the airline's CEO.

"We are thrilled to have Mr. Harish Kutty lead Air Kerala as CEO. His vast experience in the aviation industry will be crucial in realizing our vision of taking to the skies by March 2025," said Mr. Afi Ahmed, Chairman of Air Kerala.

During the meeting, Civil Aviation Minister Mr. Kinjarapu Ram expressed his full support for the airline's ambitious plans, stating,“The Government is ready to provide all necessary assistance to ensure the airline secures its approvals and launches successfully. This marks a significant milestone for India's aviation industry.”

The Minister further praised Air Kerala's Chairman, Mr. Afi Ahmed, for his extensive experience in the travel and tourism sector.“Mr. Afi Ahmed's expertise will be instrumental in enhancing Kerala's tourism and aviation landscape,” he added.

In addition, Mr. Ayub Kallada, Vice Chairman of Air Kerala, highlighted the airline's focus on improving cargo and perishable goods transportation between Kerala and other regions. He also discussed future plans for introducing seaplane services to boost regional tourism in Kerala.

Mr. Harish Kutty presented the airline's commitment to safety, operational efficiency, and top-tier service during the meeting with the DGCA and Minister. He outlined a roadmap for route expansions, market share growth, and strategic partnerships, all aimed at securing Air Kerala's place as a premium airline.

The DGCA and other officials at the meeting commended Air Kerala's dedication and assured full support for the airline's regulatory approval process.

With ambitious plans backed by a strong leadership team and the support of government authorities, Air Kerala is well on its way to becoming a leading player in the aviation industry by March 2025.

