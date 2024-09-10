War Update: Russians Assault Near Vovchansk, Fighting Underway In Kurakhove And Pokrovsk Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 10, a total of 76 combat clashes have taken place on the battlefield, the fiercest fightings being underway in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors.

This is according to the General Staff of the of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"The situation along the frontlines remains challenging and tense. The enemy, sustaining significant losses, keeps on attempting to break through the Ukrainian defenses. Today, the situation is the hottest in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors. A total of 76 combat clashes have taken place throughout the day," the post reads.

According to the General Staff, the insidious enemy's artillery shellings and air strikes in the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions persist. Today, the settlements of Mykolaivka, Malushyne, Halahanivka, Popivka, Tovstodubove and Oleksandrivka were shelled from across the border. In addition, the enemy dropped as many as 20 glide bombs on the settlements of Hremyach, Pustohorod, Hlukhiv, Richky, Pavlivka and Mykolaivka.

Also, today, the invaders launched eight airstrikes on Kursk region, using ten aerial bombs.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Russian invaders stormed the Ukrainian defense lines near Vovchansk. One battle is still going on.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy conducted five assaults on the Ukrainian positions near Synkivka and Lozova. Ukrainian soldiers are firmly holding the defense.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian army launched 16 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Druzheliubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove, and Torske. Eleven clashes have ended, five more are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk sector, near the settlements of Verkhniokamianske, Hryhorivka and Spirne, the Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks of the invading army.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders carried out three assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian troops near Ivanivske and Kalynivka. Currently, one engagement is ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Toretsk sector, the number of enemy attacks increased to five. The enemy concentrated its efforts near Dachne, Toretsk and Nelipivka, where the Ukrainian Defense Forces repulsed two attacks, three clashes are still ongoing. The Russians actively use aviation in this sector, in particular, Toretsk and Ivanopillia are subjected to constant bombing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, has already made 14 attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders out of their positions near Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Svyrydonivka, Hrodivka, Ivanivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka, and Marynivka. The Ukrainian forces are holding back the onslaught and have repulsed 11 enemy attacks so far, three are still ongoing. The enemy's casualties are being updated.

Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Ukrainsk, Antonivka, and Kostiantynivka in the Kurakhove sector. According to updated information, 14 attacks by the invading army have been recorded today, three of which are still ongoing.

The enemy has not yet carried out any active offensive operations in the Vremivka sector, but they shell the Ukrainian positions and populated areas and launch airstrikes.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russians made one unsuccessful attempt to attack Ukrainian units near Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to push the Ukrainian soldiers out of their positions.

As reported by Ukrinform, 167 combat clashes between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders were recorded on the frontline yesterday, September 9.