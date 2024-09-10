Swisspacer Debuts In The U.S. With New Distribution Center And Comparative Performance Assessment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Swisspacer Warm Edge Spacers Ultimate Pro, Ultimate, Advance and the Georgian Bars will be available in the new Swisspacer warehouse in New Jersey, customised to local requirements. © Swisspacer

The Modern Museum of Art in New York has been using energy-efficient spacers from Swisspacer since 2004. © Swisspacer

New Jersey center promises fast, dependable delivery of warm edge spacer bars and offers complimentary evaluation for window and IGU manufacturers

- Matthias Bach, Swisspacer CEOCLOSTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Swisspacer, a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance warm edge spacer bars for insulating glass, has announced the opening of its first North American distribution center in Closter, New Jersey, near New York City. This strategic move streamlines the availability and delivery of Switzerland-based Swisspacer products to the North American construction markets.To promote its debut, the company is offering free performance assessments to window and IGU manufacturers currently using aluminum spacer bars to compare their thermal performance to Swisspacer. Those interested in the performance assessment can contact Dominik Przybylski, regional sales manager North America, at .... Swisspacer will also be attending Glassbuild, September 30 – October 2, in Dallas, Texas. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 22003 in Exhibit Halls A-E to meet with a Swisspacer representative to get started with an assessment.BOOSTING ENERGY EFFICIENCYSwisspacer specializes in the production of warm edge spacer bars, which are important components in the manufacturing of insulating glass units (IGUs). These spacer bars are placed between the panes of glass in a double- or triple-glazed window, maintaining the correct distance between them and providing a sealed, insulating airspace. By using advanced materials and innovative design, Swisspacer's products significantly reduce thermal conductivity at the edge of the glass, which is typically the most vulnerable point for heat transfer.The use of Swisspacer warm edge spacer bars in windows helps to minimize energy loss, enhance indoor comfort, and reduce condensation, thereby contributing to improved energy efficiency in buildings. This is particularly important as building codes and standards increasingly emphasize sustainability and energy conservation. Swisspacer's products support the achievement of these standards by contributing to the overall performance of energy-efficient facades and windows.The New Jersey distribution center offers the full Swisspacer product portfolio, and all products are customized to local requirements. By creating this supply hub, Swisspacer is taking an important step in its growing relationship with the market. The center provides significant benefits, including shorter delivery times, improved customer support, and access to energy-efficient building materials, positioning Swisspacer as a key partner in the sustainable construction industry.To earn confidence in the industry, Swisspacer is offering to help improve U-values by up to 18% for window and IGU manufacturers that currently use aluminum spacer bars. To demonstrate this improvement, Swisspacer will conduct a side-by-side comparison of the prospective customer's aluminum spacer bars and Swisspacer.NEW OPPORTUNITIES IN AN EVOLVING MARKET“The availability and delivery reliability of Swisspacer is a key factor in our successful entry into the North American market," says Matthias Bach, CEO of Swisspacer.“Local builders and property owners can now make more agile decisions to optimize their project timelines and procurement processes, and manufacturers can compare and verify our spacer's superior thermal performance before they decide to partner with us.”U.S. construction demonstrated moderate growth last year due to high inflation, rising commodity prices, and a shortage of skilled labor; however, several billion-dollar government subsidy programs and tax incentives are poised to significantly boost the industry in 2024. The opening of a Swisspacer distribution center in New Jersey is a strategic move to tap into this evolving market. Energy efficiency is a vital contributor to sustainable construction in the U.S., and Swisspacer supports efficiency and sustainability through lower long-term life cycle costs achieved with high-performance facades. Swisspacer's commitment to energy-efficient, sustainable solutions also includes familiarization with local building codes, especially in the Northeast and California where codes are strictest."We recognize energy-efficient and sustainable buildings as an important part of the American construction industry," says Bach. "Across the U.S., the move toward zero-net-energy building codes and building certifications such as LEED are continuing to grow. Swisspacer will be an important partner in supporting that growth. With the distribution center, we are not only making our products available for the American market but also establishing ourselves locally as a competent partner for the manufacturing of the most energy-efficient windows and facades."ABOUT SWISSPACERSwisspacer is a global leader in the development and manufacture of high-performance warm edge spacer bars for insulating glass. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Kreuzlingen, Switzerland, Swisspacer combines innovative technology with precision engineering to deliver products that enhance energy efficiency and sustainability in buildings worldwide. With a strong commitment to quality, customer service, and environmental responsibility, Swisspacer continues to set the standard in the insulating glass industry. Our extensive product range and dedicated team ensure that we meet the diverse needs of our clients for residential and commercial applications.For more information, visit .

Dominik Przybylski

Swisspacer, Saint-Gobain

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.