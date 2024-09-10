The GORE-TEX Brand: The Iconic Ingredient Brand's Journey To Responsible Performance (Part 2)

(MENAFN- 3BL) Enabling circular is one key element to solve the challenges of the apparel & footwear industry. In the second part of the HeroInside podcast, Gore Fabrics Global Business Leader Achim Loeffler talks about the role of the GORE-TEX Brand as a leading ingredient brand to transition towards Responsible Performance i.e. elevating the commitment to sustainability to the same high level as the commitment to performance.

The Gore Fabrics' journey is defined by five key areas: 1. Protecting human rights 2. Reducing carbon footprint. 3. Transparently managing our chemical footprint. 4. Reducing water footprint and 5. enabling circular economy. In this episode, Achim reflects on the many examples characterizing the journey. He mentions the collaboration with Patagonia and BIONIC to develop high performance textiles made from recycled coastal and marine plastics. Another example outlined and a key milestone for Gore Fabrics is the development of the new ePE (expanded Polyethylene) material platform. By 2025 all consumer products will be transitioned to ePE while products for professional end uses like workwear are currently under development. Defining ambitious carbon goals and working towards them by increasing the share of recycled materials in GORE-TEX Laminates and applying solution dyeing technologies are other examples listed by Achim.

The exploration of new business models like garment rentals contributes to the journey to Responsible Performance from a business perspective.“GORE-TEX Outerwear On Demand” is the rental service offered to skiers and snowboarders in North America to hit the slopes in the best possible, highest performing jackets and pants. Another key topic includes the collaboration with lifestyle fashion brands to reach new target audiences.

