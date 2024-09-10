Synopsys Releases 2023 ESG Report: Our Commitment To A Smart Future

(MENAFN- 3BL) Synopsys released its annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report highlighting environmental, social, and governance performance.

Our Smart Future ESG strategy provides a focus and structure for how we manage our own operational impact and influence others around us to create a better world. We're focused on reducing our own environmental footprint, and leveraging our expertise, resources, and problem-solving skills to inspire positive change throughout our ecosystem. As we continue to deliver trusted silicon to systems design solutions, our is enabling innovations that shape a smarter world, from low-power computing to enhancing human health and well-being, to bringing safety and security to autonomous vehicles.

“We really want to be driving innovations that build a better future for us and our customers in this era of pervasive intelligence,” said Synopsys CFO Shelagh Glaser.“It's important that we're operating responsibly when it comes to not only our resilient business, but in terms of how we're treating the environment and fostering a great place to work.”

This year, we made important progress advancing our Smart Future strategy and toward our ESG goals – including the reduction of our carbon footprint with science-based targets, enabling customer innovation for a greener world, and empowering our global talent.

Read on for key highlights from our 2023 ESG Report. Also, check out a highlights infographic .

Living our Values and Leading with Vision



Synopsys received an A- leadership score from CDP for our performance on climate action, demonstrating best practices in strategy, governance, and oversight of climate issues.

Our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).. We are now committed to four near-term science-based targets . Starting with this report, we will report annually on our progress. In our May 2023 global employee survey, employee participation was at 94%, with 89% of those employees recommending Synopsys as a great place to work. In addition, Synopsys is one of the top ranked companies for Best Global Company Culture by Comparably.

These highlights capture only a portion of our overall ESG efforts. We invite you to read the report for the full story of what we accomplished in 2023.

We welcome feedback on this report and our performance. Please send comments and suggestions to ESG at Synopsys .

About Synopsys

Catalyzing the era of pervasive intelligence, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) delivers trusted and comprehensive silicon to systems design solutions, from electronic design automation to silicon IP and system verification and validation. We partner closely with semiconductor and systems customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at .

