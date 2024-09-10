Smart, Secure, Sustainable Cities Predicted To Be The Most Advanced Across Middle Eastern Countries, Says Industry Expert

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

Eng. Thamer Anwar Noori, Director, Industrial Safety & Security, Royal Commission of Jubail & Yanbu, made the comments ahead of Intersec Saudi Arabia

Smart cities in the Middle East are becoming a model to the rest of the world thanks to the adoption of a range of green technologies Taking place from 1-3 October, the sixth edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia will take place at the Riyadh International and Center (RICEC) The Middle East will be home to some of the most advanced smart cities in the next ten years, thanks to the leadership of countries in the region for their vision and focus on creating smart green cities, according to industry experts.

Intersec Saudi Arabia

The comments by Eng. Thamer Anwar Noori, Director, Industrial Safety & Security, Royal Commission of Jubail & Yanbu, came ahead of his participation at Intersec Saudi Arabia, where he will discuss the strategies and innovative approaches from a security perspective to create a sustainable and smart city of the future as part of the panel discussion, Paving the way towards smart, safe, sustainable cities.

"Cities worldwide are increasingly integrating smart city objectives into their long-term visions. With the growing global focus on environmental sustainability, the concept of smart cities plays a crucial role in this transition. By optimising urban functionality and enhancing energy efficiency, smart cities contribute significantly to creating more sustainable and liveable environments," said Noori .

"The Middle East is increasingly investing in green energy, spearheading the development of cities powered entirely by renewable resources. Cities like NEOM and the Red Sea Project are pioneering efforts to achieve near-zero waste, setting new standards for sustainable urban living in the region," he added.

Taking place on the opening day of the Future Security & Safety Summit, from 1 to 3 October at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC), Noori will be joined by a range of experts on the panel, including Ayub Aldakael , Executive Director of Risk &BCM; Abdulatif H. Alboali , Head of Internal Audit, Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City; Andrew Long , Principal Consultant - Security Risk Management, WSP Middle East; and Alsaleh Sugati - Director of Advanced Analytics and Research, Quality of Life Program. Mazyad Al Utaibi , Partner Consultant, Security Technologies, Rawand Security Surveillance, will moderate the session.

Elsewhere, on the opening day, sessions include Beyond Borders: International Collaboration Initiatives for Securing our Nation, Developing a Security Strategy for Island and Coastal Tourism Destinations, and Cybersecurity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence - Opportunities and Risks.

Day two will see presentations from various experts, including topics on Future-Proofing Security, Preparedness, Adaptability & Response Developing a Comprehensive Business Continuity Plan in the Digital Era and AI on Security & Safety Industry, Impact and Concerns. The final day will take the form of the Future Readiness Program, a platform for government officials and security leaders to examine the evolution of security threats, offering insights into the trends, challenges, and emerging risks.

Riham Sedik, Show Manager-Intersec Saudi Arabia, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said, "Our conference will bring together global security thought leaders, cutting-edge innovations, and expert insights under one roof, making it a must-attend event for those in the sector."

"Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the latest developments and participate in in-depth discussions on a broad spectrum of critical topics, including emerging global threats, crisis response strategies, risk and resilience, responsible AI innovation, critical infrastructure protection, and the vital role of diversity in security."

The show floor, which will cover five product categories, including Commercial and Perimeter Security, Cybersecurity, Homeland Security and Policing, Fire and Rescue, and Safety and Health, has seen unprecedented demand from exhibitors this year, with space increasing by 34% from 2023 and now covers a total area of 23,000 sqm across five halls and dedicated outdoor space.

Intersec Saudi Arabia, which is organised by 1st Arabia and licensed by Messe Frankfurt, will be held in association with the High Commission for Industrial Security and The General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense. It will return for a sixth edition from 1 - 3 October at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center (RICEC).

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia Trade Shows & Conferences, said, "Intersec Saudi Arabia has established an incredibly insightful conference program, confirming the exhibition's position as the country's leading trade fair for security, safety, and fire protection."

