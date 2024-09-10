Bravo Multinational, Inc. (OTC: BRVO) Announces Launch Of My Charity Wireless, Powered By Mobile 13

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paul Teutul Sr. Partners to Promote Company's First Charitable Mobile Service

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Multinational, (OTC: BRVO) ($BRVO) ("Bravo" or the "Company") announces the launch of My Charity Wireless, powered by Mobile 13. This exciting development follows Bravo's recent corporate update highlighting its strategic entry into the telecommunications sector through its newly established, wholly owned subsidiary, Mobile 13, Inc., a reseller of cellular services which plans to provide mobile phone services to consumers across all 50 U.S. states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.



My Charity Wireless is Bravo's first niche-branded mobile service designed to give back to nonprofits. The Company is actively seeking partnerships with charitable organizations to promote the service at no cost and anticipates a share in revenues received in the form of donations.

"Charities are constantly seeking innovative revenue streams to sustain their causes. Our model offers them a complete solution leveraging the evolving telecommunications market-all they need to do is promote the mobile platform to their loyal donors,” said Kayla Slick, COO of Bravo Multinational.

One of the charities consumers can choose to support on the My Charity Wireless site is the Hudson Valley SPCA (“HVSPCA”), a no-kill sanctuary dedicated to rescuing, sheltering, and defending animals while actively seeking their forever homes.

Paul Teutul Sr. (“Paul Sr.”), American TV personality and founder of Orange County Choppers , is the Executive Board Vice President at the HVSPCA and is deeply involved in the daily operations. Paul Sr. shares that the shelter is in continuous need of donations, whether monetary or in the form of supplies.

"Although most know me for my passion for building bikes, I care deeply about animals too. We're always seeking innovative ways to support our no-kill shelter. It started with building bikes that we raffle, with proceeds going back to the shelter,” said Paul Sr.“By offering mobile connectivity at a lower rate and giving a portion back to the shelter monthly, partnering with Mobile 13 to support My Charity Wireless was a no-brainer."

Those who want to join Paul Sr. in supporting the HVSPCA can visit his landing page on the My Charity Wireless website and choose a plan that best fits their cellular usage needs. A portion of each bill will then be donated back to the charity in perpetuity.

"My Charity Wireless initiative aligns perfectly with Bravo's mission of providing new revenue streams for companies looking to expand their branded offerings. While we are still developing the same model for our streaming platform, it's exciting to see how we can leverage our turnkey MVNO solution in the charitable sector," added Slick.

The Company has launched My Charity Wireless with a marketing strategy that invites consumers to switch to a cell phone plan that offers compatible services with anticipated lower prices, while giving back to a charity of their choice. The Company expects to continue to partner with organizations to market the service directly, or consumers can choose their preferred charity at checkout, with a portion of their monthly bill set aside to support the cause they care about most.

Charitable organizations interested in partnering with Bravo to promote the service to their donors can contact Kayla Slick at ... .

For more information, please visit: My Charity Wireless and Bravo Multinational, Inc .

About My Charity Wireless:

My Charity Wireless, powered by Mobile 13, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bravo Multinational Incorporated, provides affordable wireless plans with premium services, with a portion of every bill supporting charitable organizations subscribers support - .

About Mobile 13, Inc.:

Mobile 13, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bravo Multinational, Inc., is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) specializing in the development of tailored mobile services for small to large employer groups, celebrities, and national charities. Its dedicated team has experience in both B2B and B2C programs, looking to create customized mobile service solutions. Through Mobile 13's unique revenue share programs, it can empower its partners to participate as a mobile service provider. Mobile 13's mission is to connect, support, and uplift the community, making a meaningful impact through every partnership.

About Bravo Multinational, Inc . (OTC: BRVO) ($BRVO):

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTC: BRVO) ($BRVO) plans to create new revenue streams for all types and sizes of brands. Bravo Multinational plans to offer a comprehensive suite of turnkey, white-labeled SaaS solutions, including cellular services, travel club services, and AVOD/SVOD streaming platforms for content distribution – .

