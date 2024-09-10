Perlick Unveils Brand New Next-Generation Column Beverage Centers And Wine Columns For Superior Storage And Display

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perlick is excited to unveil its latest innovation in beverage storage: their new Column Beverage Centers and Wine Columns ! Expanding on the success of Perlick's Signatures Series Beverage Centers and Wine Reserves, these new models offer more versatile designs for superior beverage storage and display. Designed to enhance both commercial and residential spaces, these new columns combine elegant display with increased capacity, representing the next evolution in Perlick's commitment to innovation.

The new Column Beverage Centers introduce a landmark category of column refrigeration for Perlick, providing versatile refrigerated storage for everything from canned and bottled beverages to perfectly preserved wines -- all within a single unit. With robust, all-stainless-steel flat and dedicated wine shelves that are adjustable to suit varying storage needs, and a full-extension floor bin for easy access to contents, these centers are designed for maximum convenience. The Column Beverage Centers are available in both 24" and 30" size and come in single and dual zone options, accommodating up to 422 twelve-ounce cans or 55 750ml bottles and 230 twelve-ounce cans, respectively.

Perlick is also expanding their Wine Column offerings with 24" and 30" sizes, available in both single and dual zone configurations. These wine columns feature high-capacity storage, holding up to 100 750mL bottles. The updated design includes easily removable wine shelf fronts, allowing customers to match custom door overlays and offering enhanced customization and design flexibility.

"The new generation of Column Beverage Centers and Wine Reserves delivers higher capacity storage and display solutions for a range of operators, venues, and homeowners," said Corrinne Walenda, Perlick Corporate Trainer and Brand Ambassador. "Whether from stadium suites, bars, restaurants, or home entertainment spaces and wine cellars, our columns provide the convenience and quality essential for optimal beverage storage and elegance."

Perlick's new beverage and wine columns are now available for order! To learn more or to find a local dealer, please visit for additional information.

Family-owned since 1917, Perlick Corporation is a leading national manufacturer and pioneer in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of high-performance commercial bar and beverage equipment and premium residential refrigeration.

