AI Services Firm Founded By Former Gartner Executives, Pioneers Realistic Frameworks For Smart, Responsible Gen AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ProceedAI launches general availability today, designed to cut Gen AI ramp up time in your organization while ensuring responsible adoption.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ProceedAI launches general availability today, designed to cut Gen AI ramp up time in your organization while ensuring responsible adoption. Founded by former Gartner executives , this new player in the AI services Offers a unique blend of strategic insight and practical frameworks. ProceedAI helps organizations rapidly identify and prioritize high-impact Gen AI use cases, addressing the critical need for ROI-driven AI adoption in both public and privatesectors.“ProceedAI's research, frameworks and experience saved us months of effort in understanding and developing our Gen AI policy and governance” said Gen AI lead at a pilot client. Christine Jones, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Blue Highway Capital, stated,“We've already heard from some of our LPs and CEOs that your remarks were insightful, relevant and potentially course-correcting.”The company is strategically positioned to serve a diverse range of clients, offering a comprehensive catalog of services , spanning from Gen AI policy to governance and roadmaps, that stand out for their clarity. ProceedAI's goal is to demystify the process of Gen AI adoption, making it accessible and straightforward for enterprises, guiding them toward intelligent and responsible use, emphasizing real-world business and organizational outcomes.The founders' approach includes the use of actionable Gen AI frameworks, including maturity and readiness assessment. These frameworks are crafted with an acute awareness of the rapid pace of change in Gen AI, ensuring that organizations can remain agile and adaptive in the constantly evolving technology landscape."The Gen AI landscape is evolving at breakneck speed, leaving many organizations struggling to keep up," said Yvonne Hyland, co-founder of ProceedAI. "Our mission is to cut through the hype and allow businesses to harness Gen AI's potential while mitigating risks. At ProceedAI, we've developed frameworks that help organizations rapidly identify and prioritize high-impact Gen AI use cases," explained Yvonne Hyland. "This allows our clients to leapfrog common pitfalls and accelerate their Gen AI adoption journey.""We've seen too many companies invest in Gen AI without a clear path to ROI," stated Joe Farrugia, co-founder of ProceedAI. "Our approach combines strategic insight with practical frameworks to ensure that every Gen AI initiative is evaluated for the potential to generate tangible business outcomes.""Responsible AI adoption is not just a buzzword for us-it's a core principle," emphasized Joe Farrugia. "Our frameworks are designed to help organizations navigate the ethical complexities of Gen AI, ensuring they can innovate confidently while maintaining trust with their stakeholders."The general availability launch of ProceedAI comes at a critical juncture in the adoption of Gen AI technologies, as businesses grapple with identifying the ROI of integrating advanced Gen AI capabilities into their operations and doing so in a sustainable and ethical manner. With its expert team, clear-cut service offerings, and commitment to responsible Gen AI use, ProceedAI is well-equipped to lead the charge toward a future where Gen AI is not just a tool for competitive advantage but also a force for good in society.ProceedAI's Gen AI consultation services are available immediately for organizations across North America and Europe.About ProceedAIProceedAI is a pioneering Gen AI services company founded by former Gartner executives with deep expertise in applying technology and research to drive tangible outcomes. The company specializes in delivering realistic Gen AI strategy, policy, and governance frameworks, helping organizations adopt Gen AI responsibly and effectively. ProceedAI is a Veteran owned company. With offices in Greenwich, CT, and Atlanta, GA, ProceedAI is at the forefront of guiding organizations toward smart Gen AI use that drives tangible business results.For more information contact: Joe Farrugia, Founding Partner: ...

