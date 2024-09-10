Time Travel, Scottish History, And Romance Unfold In M Mackinnon's Book Three In The Echoes In Time Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEVEN: Echoes in Time 3 by M MacKinnon

You can't change history...or can you?

- Lisa Albright, @booksloveandunderstandingNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Author M Mackinnon is back with another enthralling time-travel installment in the Echoes in Time Series . Book Three, SEVEN , follows the story of Brian Maclean, high school math teacher from Nova Scotia, who finds himself transported back in time to the war-torn Highlands of Scotland in 1651. In the body of his ancestor during the final battle, Brian has the opportunity to change the course of history.With descriptive prose, M Mackinnon effortlessly transports readers to the mystical land of Scotland with each page. Readers will be able to see and feel the beauty of the Scottish Highlands as well as the horrors of a brutal war. Packed with history, authentic Scottish dialogue (complete with a glossary), complex characters, time travel, and a touch of romance, SEVEN is an excellent addition to the Echoes in Time Series.SEVEN has received rave reviews from popular Bookstagrammers.“Seven by M Mackinnon was a very unique book. I was immediately captivated because the main character Brian is a high school math teacher like myself...the author is fantastic at plot development, setting a scene and also displaying a rich history of the timeframe. I loved the Scottish vibe and felt like I was watching a movie! If you're a fan of Outlander and the history of the Scottish Highlands you should definitely give Seven a read!”-Joanna, @joannasbookshelf“Although I haven't read the other books in the Echoes In Time series, I would say that each book can be read on its own as this particular installment had a clear resolution. Although not my typical genre, I do enjoy time travel stories that serve a greater purpose, and working alongside the main character to uncover that purpose. If you are a fan of historical fiction with a romantic flair, I'd suggest checking out this book.”-Janet, @purrfectpages"I do love a Scottish Highlands themed book and throw in time travel and color me intrigued! The dual timeline was fun and I enjoyed seeing both sides of the timeline throughout. The romance was interesting as well, and I found myself curious and wanting know how it would end for both timelines. If you're into time traveling and the Scottish Highlands, definitely look into this one."-Stephanie, @the_book_nerd_fox"I thought the author did a great job of bringing the story to life. I felt transported to Scotland, and I really liked the timeline in the present. I liked the book contained a glossary for some of the terms, and even though it was a relatively large book, for me at least, I was able to fly through it."-Karen, travel"I really enjoyed learning more about Scottish traditions and culture in both the past and the present. The author does a great job of describing the topography of the area, typical foods, and the love of music. Scotland has such a volatile history and I also appreciated a better understanding of the challenges they faced. This is book three of a series, but not having read the first two I enjoyed it as a standalone novel and I would recommend it to historical fiction lovers and time travel buffs. "-Lisa, @booksloveandunderstandingExcerpt from the book:“But it was war, and the moment passed unmolested. Men surged forward; blades glinted and clanged in the sunlight. The clansman whirled and parried, and for a few moments was able to withstand an attack by more than six soldiers determined to put a finish to this conflict.The odds proved too much. Overwhelmed by the sheer numbers against him, the clansman sank to his knees, falling at last to lie on his back next to his brothers on the killing ground. He stared at the summer sky as his vision dimmed and the sounds of battle faded.“Airson ar ceannard,” he whispered.”SEVEN is available for purchase on Amazon:The book is available for review and the author is available for interviews.

Official trailer for "SEVEN" (book 3 in the Echoes in Time series) by M MacKinnon

