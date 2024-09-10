Mount Sinai Medical Center Chief Of Orthopedic Surgery Publishes Technique On Minimally Invasive Procedure To Achilles Tendonitis

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Procedure reduces recovery period, pain, and post-surgery complications and improves outcomes, according to new article published by the official journal of the

Led by Dr. Vulcano, Chief of Orthopedic Surgery at Mount Sinai Medical Center, a new study explores a minimally invasive procedure to treat a common foot and ankle ailment (Achilles tendinopathy) by analyzing patient-reported outcomes with a minimum two-year patient follow-up.

The keyhole procedure, dubbed a percutaneous Zadek osteotomy (ZO), is a minimally invasive technique that can significantly decrease pain and provide patient with relief in as little as six weeks. Traditional open surgical approaches can take as long as one year for full recovery.

First-line treatment includes conservative therapies such as anti-inflammatory medications, activity limitation, physical therapy, and shoe wear modification. Eccentric loading therapy and shockwave therapy have demonstrated some success in this patient population. However, these non-operative strategies fail in over 80% of cases, and surgical intervention is considered

more effective.

Dr. Vulcano's study has demonstrated an extremely high patient satisfaction and very low complication rate, with recovery times often thought unthinkable with a traditional surgery.

While Dr. Vulcano has treated Olympians and other professional athletes, he says that most people who suffer from Achilles tendinopathy are non-athletic women in their 40's and men in their 60's.

He is one of a handful of doctors in the country to revolutionize the minimally invasive approach, which includes making two tiny incisions in the heel and removing a 10mm wedge of bone. This alters the orientation of the tendon fibers and optimizes its biomechanics.

"As a result of cutting-edge technology and the latest techniques at Mount Sinai, patients experience reduced postoperative pain and quicker return to function," explains Dr. Vulcano. "This is particularly important to athletes who can return to working out within weeks of surgery compared to traditional Achilles surgery."

