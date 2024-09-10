Proteomics Market Size To Reach USD 92.8 Billion By 2033, At 14.7% CAGR: Insights By Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Proteomics Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Proteomics size is expected to reach USD 27.0 billion by 2024 and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 92.8 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 14.7% . The proteomics market is continuously expanding around the world depending on new technology, an understanding of the biological process, and personalized medicine. Some of the main driving forces are strong research and development, sufficient financial support, and the presence in a large number of fields such as clinical diagnosis, new drug development, and biomarker identification. Protein and peptide separation technologies such as mass spectrometry chromatography, and bioinformatics further expand proteomic applications in academics, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic laboratories. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:



Important Insights

Market Value: This market size is expected to reach a value of USD 92.8 billion by 2033 from a base value of USD 27.0 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 14.7% .

Product Segment: Products, reagents, and consumables are expected to dominant this segment in the proteomics market as it holds 69.1% of the market share in 2024.

Technology Segment: Spectroscopy is projected to hold a prominent position among various technologies in the global proteomics market in 2024.

Application Segment: Based on application, clinical diagnostics is projected to dominate this segment as it holds 52.9% of the market share in 2024. Regional Insights: North America is projected to hold a dominant position in the global proteomics market as it contains 47.3% of the market share in 2024. Latest Trends

Technological Advancements: Mass spectrometry, Bioinformatics, and nano proteomics are the most influential trends that are continuously contributing to the market by continuously developing better protein analysis tools. The new techniques of mass spectrometry provide higher sensitivity and faster rate of analysis which may be utilized for large-scale proteomic data analysis. Integration with AI and Machine Learning: AI and machine learning improve data processing, and predictive models and develop specific treatments for diseases in proteomics. By consuming immense data flows, they can identify biomarkers, as well as contribute to the creation of individual therapy maps based on proteomic markers. Proteomics Market: Competitive Landscape

The major companies present in the global proteomics market are large-scale companies like Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Danaher Corporation who bring into the field the latest mass spectrometers and chromatography systems for protein analysis. There are new entrants like Biognosys and SomaLogic which are focused on proteomics mass spectrometry solutions biomarkers discovery protein, and microfluidic systems. It relies heavily on technology and research as well as on cooperation with universities and other research establishments. Some of the prominent market players:

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 27.0 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 92.8 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 14.7% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 47.3% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Product, By Technology, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Reagents and consumables are projected to dominate the proteomics market, holding 69.1% of the market share in 2024, with growth expected through 2033 Such factors include a better and well-developed life sciences market, health care sector, availability of sufficient funding, and high prevalence of diseases.

Some of the players are Thermo Fisher Scientific and Agilent Technologies which are very instrumental in spearheading new technologies. The region enjoys a strong academia-industry nexus, support from the governing bodies at the country level through the FDA, and early access to next-gen technologies that strengthen North America's status as the leading region for proteomics market.

Growth Drivers



Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases: The growing incidence of diseases of modern civilization like cancer and diabetes is driving proteomics to garner better insights into the ailments and to create treatment strategies as per the same. Proteomics helps in the molecular diagnosis of diseases and the generation of disease diagnostic markers and therapeutic targets. Increased Research Funding: Many governments, private companies as well as research foundations offer significant funding to proteomics research and development; new tools are being developed while research is very active. Such efforts, as in the Human Proteome Project, are becoming very essential for the study of the human body and diseases.

Restraints



High Costs: Proteomics instruments and technologies are costly, making them to be out of reach for many investigators including those in developing countries or small laboratories. The operational and maintenance costs escalate, and it requires skilled individuals to manage the machinery, adding to the overall cost. Complex Data Analysis: Proteomics data is not all-encompassing or simple and it calls for sophisticated techniques and bioinformatics to analyze and compare it with other biological data. One of the major issues is that there are no specific procedures for working with Big Data and the system's inability to integrate with others, with other data platforms.

Growth Opportunities



Expansion in Emerging Markets: In emerging markets, proteomics is expected to provide good market growth with increasing healthcare costs and better infrastructure in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East regions. These regions are considered potential grounds for companies working in the field of proteomics to expand the size of their market share. Personalized Medicine: The growth of market demand increases due to growing awareness of biomarkers as proteomics gives essential information for developing the appropriate therapies. This methodology decreases adverse effects and increases the efficacy of the treatment options since they are determined by the person's genotype.

Proteomics Market Segmentation

By Product



Reagents & Consumables



Antibodies and Antigens



Buffers and Solvents



Enzymes

Kits and Assays

Instruments



Mass Spectrometers



Chromatography Systems



Microarray Instruments



Electrophoresis Systems

Spectroscopy Instruments

Services



Protein Identification and Characterization



Quantitative Proteomics



Post-translational Modifications (PTMs) Analysis Bioinformatics Analysis

By Technology



Spectroscopy



Mass Spectrometry



NMR Spectroscopy

CD Spectroscopy

Microarray Instruments

X-Ray Crystallography

Chromatography



HPLC Chromatography



Ion Chromatography



Affinity Chromatography

Superficial Chromatography

Electrophoresis



Gel Electrophoresis

Capillary Electrophoresis

Protein Fractionation Systems Surface Plasma Resonance System

By Application



Clinical Diagnostics



Biomarker Discovery and Validation



Diagnostic Assays

Personalized Medicine

Drug Discovery



Target Identification and Validation



Lead Compound Screening



Mechanism of Action Studies

Toxicology Studies Other Application

By End User



Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Laboratories Other End Users

Regional Analysis

North America, is expected to hold 47.3% of the global proteomics market share in 2024 and is projected to grow further through 2033. Such factors include a better and well-developed life sciences market, health care sector, availability of sufficient funding, and high prevalence of diseases.

Some of the players are Thermo Fisher Scientific and Agilent Technologies which are very instrumental in spearheading new technologies. Well-coordinated academic-industry relationships, the backing of the FDA, and first-mover advantage to new instruments and products also support North America's position in proteomics market.







By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Proteomics Market



June 2024: Caprion Proteomics Inc launched a new proteomics platform integrating AI for enhanced biomarker discovery and disease diagnostics.

May 2024: Thermo Fisher Scientific secured a USD 50 million investment in a public-private partnership aimed at advancing nano proteomics research and development.

April 2024: Merck & Co. and academic research laboratories established a major collaboration to accelerate proteomics-based drug discovery and development.

March 2024: Agilent Technologies introduced advancements in mass spectrometry, providing more accurate and rapid protein analysis, boosting the market.

February 2024: A study by Pfizer highlighted proteomics' role in understanding protein mechanisms in Alzheimer's disease, opening new treatment avenues.

January 2024: Bruker Corporation introduced innovative bioinformatics tools designed to streamline data analysis and integration in proteomics research.

December 2023: Private funding for proteomics research reached a new high, with venture capital firms investing in start-ups focused on proteomics technologies, including Quantum-Si.

November 2023: Bio-Rad Laboratories announced a breakthrough in proteomics, revealing new biomarkers for early cancer detection, showcasing proteomics' potential in clinical outcomes.

February 2023: Waters Corporation acquired Wyatt Technology, enhancing their portfolio of separation and detection solutions across various applications.

October 2022: Agilent Technologies Inc. and CMP Scientific Corporation entered into a co-marketing agreement to provide an integrated capillary electrophoresis-mass spectrometry solution for the life science and pharmaceutical industries. August 2022: Bruker Corporation launched the nanoElute 2 nano-LC, MetaboScape and TASQ 2023 software for fluxomics, and latest advances in PaSER intelligent acquisition to enhance research in protein-protein interactions (PPIs) and metaproteomics applications.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR)

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don't always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.

