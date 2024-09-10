عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

A New Version Of The Articles Of Association Of Rokiškio Sūris AB Is Registered


9/10/2024 11:01:11 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 10 September 2024 a new version of the Articles of Association of Rokiškio sūris AB was registered in the Register of legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania. The new version of the Articles of Association was approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of the Company held on 27 June 2024. The Company's Articles of Association are being amended as a result of the reduction of the Company's authorised capital by cancelling its own shares repurchased.

Following the reduction of the Company's authorised capital, i.e. the cancellation of 3,586,797 ordinary registered shares, the authorised capital of Rokiškio sūris AB amounts to EUR 9,361,540.17 divided into 32,281,173 ordinary registered shares with a par value of EUR 0.29.

The new version of the Articles of Association of Rokiškio sūris AB is attached.

CEO
Dalius Trumpa
Tel. +370 458 55200

Attachment

  • Articles of association

MENAFN10092024004107003653ID1108657862


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search