Flacktektm Welcomes Industry Veteran Robert Umland As Global Director Of Sales, Marketing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LANDRUM, S.C., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FlackTekTM , the leader in bladeless planetary materials processing, announces the appointment of Robert Umland as the new Global Director of Sales and Marketing. With over two decades of experience and expertise, Umland brings a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in high-tech industries.

Umland joins FlackTekTM after a distinguished tenure at NuSil Technology, where his leadership and strategic vision were instrumental in their expansion and success across multiple highly-regulated sectors. His deep understanding of material processing and commitment to excellence align with FlackTek's mission to provide innovative solutions and exceptional customer service.

"Bob's extensive experience and strategic insight will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global footprint and deliver cutting-edge materials processing solutions," said Dale Flackett, president of FlackTekTM. "His reputation for driving results and his deep industry knowledge make him a perfect fit for the FlackTekTM team. We are confident that his leadership will further enhance our competitive position."

FlackTekTM's Commitment to Customer Success and Innovation

At FlackTekTM, our mission has always been to evolve and innovate in ways that best serve our customers' needs.

By investing in leadership that understands the complexities of global markets, FlackTekTM is better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers. This evolution is not just about growth; it's about ensuring that our innovations directly contribute to the success of those who rely on our technology. Umland's role will be instrumental in driving this vision forward, making sure that FlackTekTM remains at the forefront of the industry, always focused on providing unmatched value and cutting-edge solutions across the 40+ industry segments we serve.

With this alignment of leadership and vision, FlackTekTM is positioned to expand our reach and deepen our impact, providing best-in-class support and cutting-edge solutions that drive success for our customers and partners around the world.

One of Umland's first tasks in his new role at FlackTekTM will be speaking at Silicone Expo USA. Umland's presentation will highlight the benefits of precision mixing when handling silicone-based products in industries such as health care, energy and 3D printing. Silicone Expo USA will take place Sept. 10-12 in Pittsburgh. To learn more about Silicone Expo USA, visit silicone-expo .

About FlackTekTM

Headquartered in Landrum, South Carolina, FlackTekTM has been creating materials processing solutions since 1996. With a core focus on quality and performance, it strives to deliver industry-best results at every point in the mixing process. To that end, FlackTekTM offers The FlackTekTM - a high-speed planetary mixer, supplies, and accessories for all scales of needs ranging from R&D to production, in-depth training, and world-class technical support and service.

Design and manufacturing work for the FlackTekTM is done in the U.S., out of a state-of-the-art facility located outside of Boulder, Colorado. There, it creates the most advanced planetary mixers on the market by leveraging decades of materials processing knowledge and sourcing the highest quality componentry. This combination of technical expertise and high-end manufacturing is what allows FlackTekTM to uphold its characteristic standard of quality, and boast the world's best support to guarantee materials processing performance that their customers rely on. FlackTeks are designed, built, and supported by people who know how to use them.

