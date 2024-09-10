Third-Party Logistics Market To Attain Valuation Of USD 2,442.3 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The third-party logistics sector is poised for significant growth, fueled by technological advancements, increased activity, and the need for efficient management. Key players are investing in digital transformation to enhance service delivery across diverse industries, ensuring seamless logistics operations. New Delhi, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global third-Party logistics was valued at US$ 1,201.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 2,442.3 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2024-2032. The third-party logistics (3PL) market is poised for significant growth, driven by the exponential rise in e-commerce and the increasing complexity of global supply chains. This growth is further fueled by the surge in e-commerce, with global online retail sales hitting $4.9 trillion. Additionally, the number of parcels shipped globally has surpassed 150 billion annually, as noted by the Pitney Bowes Parcel Shipping Index, signaling a robust demand for efficient logistics solutions. The digital buyer count globally has risen to 2.6 billion, highlighting the growing need for scalable and responsive 3PL services to cater to this expanding consumer base. Request Free Sample Copy @ Technological advancements are reshaping the third-party logistics market, with automation and artificial intelligence (AI) playing pivotal roles in enhancing operational efficiency. Over 100,000 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) have been deployed in warehouses, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC), streamlining processes and reducing human error. AI-driven predictive analytics are saving up to 1 billion gallons of fuel annually, as reported by the U.S. Department of Energy, optimizing route planning and logistics management. Blockchain technology is facilitating the tracking of over 10 million shipments, according to the World Economic Forum, ensuring greater transparency and security across supply chains. Moreover, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) notes the deployment of over 1 million drones for last-mile delivery, reducing delivery times and enhancing service efficiency. Despite the optimistic growth trajectory, the third-party logistics market faces challenges such as supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, necessitating agile and resilient strategies. In 2023, there were over 1,500 incidents of port congestion worldwide, as highlighted by the International Chamber of Shipping, impacting over 500,000 shipments. The Container Owners Association reports a backlog of over 1 million containers due to shortages, emphasizing the need for strategic planning and resource allocation. Businesses are mitigating risks by diversifying supply chains, sourcing from an average of 10 different countries, as noted by the Harvard Business Review. As the 3PL market evolves, businesses and investors must remain vigilant, leveraging technology and strategic partnerships to navigate these challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Key Findings Third-Party Logistics Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 2,442.3 billion CAGR 8.2% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (38.8%) By Mode of Transport Road (44.3%) By Services DTM (39.4%) By End Users Technological (26.8%) Top Drivers

E-commerce growth demands efficient and scalable third-party logistics solutions globally.

Technological advancements enhance supply chain visibility and operational efficiency significantly. Globalization increases cross-border trade, requiring robust logistics support and services. Top Trends

Increased adoption of AI and automation in logistics operations and management.

Sustainability initiatives drive eco-friendly practices within the logistics industry worldwide. Omnichannel retail strategies necessitate flexible and adaptive logistics solutions deployment. Top Challenges

Rising fuel costs significantly impact overall logistics operational expenses and profitability.

Supply chain disruptions require agile and resilient logistics strategies for mitigation. Labor shortages in the industry create challenges for maintaining operational efficiency.

Transforming Third-Party Logistics Market: DTM's Leading Role in Market Expansion Strategies Leads to 39.4% Market Share

The dominance of the Domestic Transportation Management (DTM) segment in the third-party logistics market is underscored by several strategic and operational advancements. In the last year, the volume of domestic freight shipments handled through DTM services has reached 2 million tons, reflecting the segment's growing importance. The dynamic expansion of urban areas has resulted in the establishment of 250 new distribution centers, primarily to support DTM operations. This expansion has been facilitated by investments in high-capacity trucking fleets, with over 10,000 new vehicles added specifically for domestic routes. The integration of telematics systems has revolutionized fleet management, with 7 out of 10 DTM service providers now utilizing real-time tracking to enhance delivery accuracy. Additionally, the rise of just-in-time inventory systems has increased the demand for DTM services, with businesses requiring a minimum of 12 daily deliveries to maintain efficiency. The DTM segment's ability to quickly adapt to these evolving needs has solidified its market dominance.

Technological innovation continues to propel the DTM segment forward in the third-party logistics market, with the adoption of autonomous delivery vehicles on 50 different domestic routes. This innovation has reduced operational costs and improved delivery times, enabling logistics firms to handle 500,000 additional shipments annually. Moreover, the push for sustainability has led to the implementation of green logistics initiatives in DTM services, with 300 companies committing to carbon-neutral operations by 2025. The surge in demand for domestic e-commerce fulfillment has further strengthened DTM's position, with a record 3 million packages processed daily through these services. To support this demand, 15 new logistics hubs have been established in strategic locations. The robust growth trajectory of the DTM segment is further evidenced by partnerships with 20 major retail chains, ensuring a steady stream of business and reinforcing its central role in the third-party logistics market.

Technological Users are Controlling Dominant Stake in the Third-Party Logistics Market

The technological segment's dominance in the third-party logistics (3PL) market is increasingly driven by the adoption of advanced transportation management systems (TMS). These systems have become indispensable for logistics firms aiming to optimize their transportation networks and enhance customer service. In the past year alone, over 11,000 logistics companies have implemented TMS solutions, allowing for more efficient route planning and load optimization. The ability to integrate with existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems has led to a seamless flow of information across supply chain functions, with over 8,200 firms reporting improved synchronization between warehousing and transportation activities. Furthermore, TMS platforms are now incorporating machine learning algorithms that analyze historical data to predict future transportation trends, providing valuable insights to over 6,500 logistics providers for strategic decision-making.

In addition to TMS, the technological segment is further cementing its dominance in the third-party logistics market through the use of autonomous logistics technologies. Over the last year, the deployment of autonomous trucks has expanded, with more than 1,500 units now operating on major highways, reducing human dependency and enhancing efficiency in long-haul transportation. In parallel, the use of drones for last-mile delivery has seen significant growth, with over 2,000 drones currently in operation for logistics tasks. These advancements are complemented by the integration of robotics in warehouse operations, where over 4,800 robots are now being used to automate picking, packing, and sorting processes. As a result, logistics firms are experiencing faster fulfillment times and reduced labor costs. Additionally, blockchain technology is gaining traction, with over 3,300 companies adopting blockchain-based solutions to enhance data security and transparency in their supply chains. This comprehensive integration of cutting-edge technologies not only underscores the technological segment's dominance but also sets a new benchmark for efficiency and innovation in the 3PL market.

North America it the Most Mature Third-Party Logistics Market, But Lags Significantly Behind Asia Pacific in Terms of Revenue Contribution

North America's dominance in the third-party logistics (3PL) market is driven by a combination of economic strength, advanced infrastructure, and technological innovation. The region's logistics market is valued at approximately $258.9 billion as of 2023. The United States, as the largest contributor, benefits from a sophisticated transportation network, including major ports like Los Angeles and Long Beach, which handle a significant portion of the nation's imports and exports-specifically, over 40 million TEUs annually. The U.S. logistics workforce exceeds 6 million, supporting the efficient movement of goods. Major players such as FedEx, UPS, and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., with revenues surpassing $200 billion collectively, enhance the region's capacity to offer comprehensive logistics solutions. The integration of advanced technologies, such as AI and blockchain, is evident as the sector invests over $10 billion annually in tech advancements, streamlining operations and cementing North America's leadership in logistics innovation.

The U.S. has emerged as a key contributor to North America's third-party logistics market dominance due to its economic strength and strategic initiatives. With a GDP exceeding $25 trillion, the country provides a robust foundation for logistics activities. Significant infrastructure investments, including over $1 trillion allocated for improvements, ensure the logistics network remains efficient. The burgeoning e-commerce market, led by giants like Amazon, is projected to reach $1 trillion in sales, driving demand for advanced logistics solutions. Furthermore, the U.S. benefits from a favorable regulatory environment, fostering innovation and investment in logistics technologies. The strategic location of logistics hubs, including over 20 major intermodal transportation centers, facilitates seamless domestic and international trade. This, coupled with a thriving 3PL sector that handles over 70% of e-commerce deliveries, solidifies the U.S.'s position as a pivotal player in the global logistics landscape.

Global Third-Party Logistics Market Key Players



DHL INTERNATIONAL GmbH (DEUTSCHE POST DHL GROUP)

KUEHNE+NAGEL INC.

DB SCHENKER (DB GROUP)

NIPPON EXPRESS

C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC.

UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION

FEDEX CORPORATION

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE (UPS)

PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT LTD.

MAERSK Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Mode of Transport



Railways

Roadways

Waterways Airways

By Service



Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

Domestic Transportation Management

International Transportation Management

Warehousing & Distribution Others

By End User



Technological

Automotive

Retailing

Elements

Food & Groceries

Healthcare Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America

