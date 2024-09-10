Pillar Biosciences Partners With Astrazeneca To Help Accelerate Access To Liquid Biopsy Testing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnership aims to make liquid biopsy tumor profiling more accessible to local laboratories, clinicians and patients through rapid, affordable, kitted NGS testing solutions.

NATICK, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar Biosciences, has entered into a strategic partnership with AstraZeneca to expand laboratory access to molecular testing, using rapid, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)-based liquid biopsy tumor profiling panels for detection of genetic cancer variants, with an initial focus on European markets and the UK.

The partnership aims to rapidly identify tumors with clinically actionable genomic alterations via liquid biopsy profiling and intends to support faster diagnostic testing by increasing the local availability of plasma-based tumor profiling at leading clinical laboratories.



The work will initially leverage Pillar Biosciences oncoRevealTM Core LBx, Essential LBx, and Fusion LBx research-use-only (RUO) liquid biopsy kitted NGS panels. Pillar's oncoRevealTM Core LBx panel, which interrogates 104 genes in circulating cell-free tumor DNA (cfDNA), oncoRevealTM Essential LBx panel, which interrogates 34 genes in cfDNA,and oncoRevealTM Fusion LBx, which interrogates various fusion forms from 18 driver genes via circulating cell-free tumor RNA (cfRNA), can be performed by any laboratory, with a sample-to-report time in less than three days. Laboratories will be able to batch test both cfDNA and cfRNA samples from >22 patients on a single Illumina NextSeqTM run, enabling economic value and scale of sequencing needed to properly profile at extremely high levels of sensitivity and specificity.

"Access to cost effective, easy to use, distributed NGS kits for liquid biopsy testing are critical to support local laboratories in providing clinically actionable results to oncologists and supporting critical treatment decisions for cancer patients globally," said Dan Harma, Chief Commercial Officer, Pillar Biosciences. "Pillar Biosciences LBx panels, including oncoRevealTM Core LBx, oncoReveal EssentialTM LBx and oncoRevealTM Fusion LBx will help provide in-house results locally within a few days vs. several weeks to receive results from sending out their patient samples for most clinical laboratories."

"We are committed to expanding global patient access to biomarker testing, and decentralized NGS solutions are key to this strategy," said John Longshore, Head of Scientific Affairs, Global Oncology Diagnostics, AstraZeneca. "These kit-based methods allow a broad range of laboratories to perform high-quality NGS testing, which improves patient access to targeted therapies. Pillar Biosciences sequencing panels provide rapid, simplified NGS workflows and bioinformatics, which are ideal to supporting our global efforts."

About Pillar Biosciences

Pillar Biosciences is the leader in Decision MedicineTM, which is the utilization of highly accurate and sensitive next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing technology to generate data that optimizes selection of precision therapies for cancer patients, from tumor profiling to therapy selection, and recurrence monitoring. Pillar's NGS testing solutions are powered by its proprietary SLIMamp® and PiVAT® technologies, helping to localize the testing process, reduce diagnostic costs and improve access and efficiency of complex NGS testing for clinicians, prescribers, and patients globally. The company has more than 20 NGS testing kits available in IVD or RUO formats, with multiple panels in various stages of development. Pillar Biosciences has operations in Natick, MA. For more information visit pillarbiosci and connect with us on LinkedI .

SOURCE Pillar Biosciences, Inc.