Calcium Propionate Market To Reach USD 424.92 Million By 2033; Rising Demand For Clean-Label Food Products To Propel Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global calcium propionate size is anticipated to grow from USD 319.27 million to USD 424.92 million in 10 years. The market will experience rapid growth due to the increasing concerns during the forecast period. Newark, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 319.27 million in 2023 global calcium propionate market will reach USD 424.92 million in 2033. Calcium propionate is an organic salt created through the reaction of calcium hydroxide with propionic acid. This compound is available in either crystalline or powder form and is soluble in water, though only slightly soluble in alcohol. It is primarily used as a food preservative, particularly in baked goods and bread, due to its ability to inhibit the growth of molds and microorganisms.

While calcium propionate does not kill microorganisms, it prevents their reproduction, reducing potential health risks. With a growing consumer focus on health and a preference for natural over synthetic foods, calcium propionate is increasingly valued for its safety and effectiveness in food preservation. Additionally, it is used in animal feed and is more cost-effective than alternatives like sorbates or sulfites.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $ 319.27 Million Market Size in 2033 $ 424.92 Million CAGR 2.90% No. of Pages in Report 150 Segments Covered Type, Size, Application, Consumer Orientation, and Distribution Channel Drivers Increasing health concerns Opportunity Untapped emerging market Restraints Stringent government regulations

Key Insight of the Global Calcium propionate Market



Asia Pacific will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region leads the calcium propionate market, holding a 41.89% revenue share in 2023. This dominance is attributed to rapid urbanization, increasing production, and economic growth in the region. The rise in purchasing power and investments by calcium propionate manufacturers in countries like China and India further contribute to the market's expansion in this area.



In 2023, the dry segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 65.43% and revenue of 208.89 million.



The form segment is divided into dry and liquid. In 2023, the dry segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 65.43% and revenue of 208.89 million.



Over the forecast period, the food segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.12%.



The application segment is divided into food (bakery products, dairy & frozen desserts, meat, fish & seafood products) and feed. Over the forecast period, the food segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.12%.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing Health Concerns.



The rising demand for nutritious food and heightened health awareness are fueling market growth. Consumers are opting for natural ingredients over synthetic ones, boosting the demand for calcium propionate as a safe and effective food preservative. Manufacturers in the food industry are adopting calcium propionate to ensure food safety, further driving market expansion.



Restraints: Stringent Government Regulations.



Strict regulations concerning food safety and shelf life can hinder market growth. Food manufacturers must adhere to local and regional guidelines regarding the use and dosage of calcium propionate. These stringent regulations could restrict market growth, though the industry is committed to developing formulations that comply with safety standards.



Opportunities: Untapped Emerging Markets.



There is growing adoption of calcium propionate in regions like the Middle East and Africa, driven by increasing demand for fresh products and shifting consumer lifestyles. Additionally, rising awareness in Asia Pacific and North America presents significant growth opportunities. Emerging economies in these regions offer a promising market for calcium propionate manufacturers due to favorable regulatory environments and market potential.



Challenges: Impact of COVID-19.



The COVID-19 pandemic posed challenges to the market, with temporary closures of calcium propionate manufacturing facilities and disruptions in the food industry. Supply chain interruptions and lockdowns further affected market growth, though recovery is underway as restrictions ease.



Some of the major players operating in the global calcium propionate market are:



● Niacet Corporation

● Kemira

● Krishna Chemicals

● Macco Organiques Inc.

● Perstorp Holding AB

● AB Mauri

● A.M Food Chemical Co. Limited

● Addcon GmbH

● ABF Ingredients.

● Fine Organics



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Form



● Dry

● Liquid



By Application



● Food



○ Bakery Products

○ Dairy & Frozen Desserts

○ Meat

○ Fish & Seafood Products)



● Feed



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



