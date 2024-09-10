عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Honored Artist Inara Babayeva To Give Solo Concert At Mugham Center

Honored Artist Inara Babayeva To Give Solo Concert At Mugham Center


9/10/2024 10:08:10 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

International Mugham Center will host a solo concert of the leading soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Inara Babayeva on October 7, Azernews reports.

The concert is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the prominent performer of classical opera and folk vocal repertoire Sona Aslanova.

The concert program, which will take place accompanied by Honored Artist Zulfiya Sadigova, will feature works of world and national classical music from the singer's repertoire that have not been performed for more than 50 years.

Also before the concert, a presentation of Inara Babayeva's book dedicated to the work of Sona Aslanova will take place.

Tickets can be purchased at all box offices in the city and online at iTicket .

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

MENAFN10092024000195011045ID1108657627


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search