Honored Artist Inara Babayeva To Give Solo Concert At Mugham Center

International Mugham Center will host a solo concert of the leading soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Inara Babayeva on October 7, Azernews reports.

The concert is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the prominent performer of classical opera and folk vocal repertoire Sona Aslanova.

The concert program, which will take place accompanied by Honored Artist Zulfiya Sadigova, will feature works of world and national classical from the singer's repertoire that have not been performed for more than 50 years.

Also before the concert, a presentation of Inara Babayeva's book dedicated to the work of Sona Aslanova will take place.

