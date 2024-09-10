Honored Artist Inara Babayeva To Give Solo Concert At Mugham Center
9/10/2024
International Mugham Center will host a solo concert of the
leading soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet
Theater, Honored Artist Inara Babayeva on October 7,
The concert is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth
of the prominent performer of classical opera and folk vocal
repertoire Sona Aslanova.
The concert program, which will take place accompanied by
Honored Artist Zulfiya Sadigova, will feature works of world and
national classical music from the singer's repertoire that have not
been performed for more than 50 years.
Also before the concert, a presentation of Inara Babayeva's book
dedicated to the work of Sona Aslanova will take place.
Tickets can be purchased at all box offices in the city and
online at iTicket .
