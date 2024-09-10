Accounttech Acquires Transaction Management Platform Shaker.Io

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The will combine Shaker's elegant project management approach to transaction management with AccountTECH's back-office accounting solution, darwin



AccountTECH , the only web-based, multi-tenant accounting solution for the announces the acquisition of transaction management upstart, Shaker .io.

AccountTECH is trying to help our clients more easily display the value they provide to agents, sellers and especially, buyers.

Shaker enables real estate brokerages to effortlessly highlight the full extent of their work for agents, sellers, and especially buyers. By automating personalized SMS messages and emails, Shaker keeps all parties informed throughout every stage of the transaction. Sellers, buyers, and agents also get both a mobile app and a website that deliver real-time updates and ensure transparency, and increase engagement.

This innovative tool empowers AccountTECH clients to showcase their value by maintaining continuous communication that feels personal. To consumers, it's as if the agent and staff are messaging them every step of the way-while in reality, automated workflows are delivering these tailored messages.

"To agents, sellers, and buyers, Shaker presents as a simple, beautifully designed, easy to use app. But 'under-the-hood', it is a powerful application that has a lot of functionality that our clients have been looking for," states Mark Blagden, CEO and founder of AccountTECH. "Our customers work hard on compliance. They need tools that can make compliance easier by proactively helping them gather the documents they need for the file. At the same time, they need a better way to make buyers and agents understand how much work they are doing on their behalf. We have been watching the evolution of

Shaker for a while and are excited by all the things our clients can do with this technology. To most users, Shaker appears as a compliance and communication app - but at

AccountTECH, we see it as a Project Management tool.

We are already using it to create agent onboarding work-flows and marketing design work-flows."

"We've always known that we have a unique and powerful platform - and in 2023 we were named to T3's Top Tech 200 [an annual identification of the residential real estate brokerage industry's best-in-class tech products]," stated Chris Lucas, CEO/Founder of Shaker. "Our focus, initially, was on the real estate teams market, but we wanted to serve larger brokerages from the start. This merger allows us to continue to serve our current teams market but provides exposure to the large, multi-company enterprises that are AccountTECH's specialty."

Shaker acquisition is also allowing AccountTECH to test out a theory they developed in 2022 to enhance interoperability between all real estate software programs . AccountTECH has a long history of being committed to integration with all the great software programs like dotLoop or SkySlope - as well as franchise & MLS systems. Helkyn Coello, VP for Software Development says, "With Shaker, we are experimenting on ourselves to see if we can prove that it's possible to create real-time data-sharing between separate programs that address and eliminate the inherent inefficiencies found in traditional API technology for integration ."

Details of the transaction were not disclosed but Shaker and AccountTECH will continue to operate and serve their current customers while they combine the two software programs for full, real-time integration expected for release in Q4, 2024.

For over 25 years, AccountTECH's team of real estate accountants and software engineers have been building tools that increase the efficiency of brokerages. Their latest flagship product is darwin - a 4th generation evolution of their popular back office accounting software. The team is constantly adding automation and integrations towards the goal of single-point-of-entry. Their motto is: data entry can happen anywhere, but everything winds up in darwin. In their work with clients, partners and each other, they bring integrity to every interaction and every line of code.

Shaker, headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, is a collaborative transaction management platform for real estate teams, brokers, and agents. It is the first transaction platform built exclusively for real estate teams that helps streamline and enhance the entire home buying & selling process from first meet to lasting client relationships. Amongst transaction management and productivity benchmarks, Shaker's software provides a simple, transparent communication channel that brings clients into conversations like never before, jumpstarting a referral engine that propels agents and teams to achieve greater success.

