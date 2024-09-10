(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CTC selected as awardee on OUSD PRISM MATOC

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has been selected as one of the 11 awardees for the Personnel and Readiness Infrastructure Support Management Services (PRISM) multiple award task order contract (MATOC). With a shared capacity of $1.8 billion, this contract presents a significant opportunity for CTC to bid on various projects.

The scope of the PRISM MATOC includes research, studies, analysis, training, software engineering and other technical services. CTC plans to leverage its experienced and skilled staff and incorporate industry best practices to provide robust and cost-effective solutions to meet these requirements.

“CTC has been supporting the OUSD (P&R) for more than 20 years, providing safety and occupational health, military readiness, and education and training support,” said Bob Kubler, CTC Vice President, Readiness Division.“This award will allow CTC to continue to provide comprehensive readiness solutions and state-of-the-art analysis and decision support tools to enhance military readiness and a mechanism for CTC to expand our capability areas.”

The base period of performance is one year with four one-year option periods extending the term to five years total.

“We are honored to continue our work in support of our nation's military, in this case increasing their readiness and ability to meet mission requirements,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO.“This contract will allow our CTC readiness team to continue to provide innovative and cost-effective services in a wide variety of functions.”

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients' needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit .

