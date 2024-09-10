Finvi Announces The General Availability Of Velosidytm, Its Saas Collections And Payments Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finvi , a leading provider of enterprise workflow software built to accelerate revenue recovery and simplify the payment process for organizations ranging from healthcare providers to outsource collection agencies, announced the general availability (GA) of its SaaS collections and payments platform, Velosidy TM.

Earlier this year, Finvi launched its Early Adopter program where it worked closely with select clients to fine-tune the in preparation for the GA launch.

"Velosidy is driving innovative changes for our Early Adopters, and we're excited for the transformative impact our new SaaS platform will have on the greater collections industry," said Tim O'Brien, Finvi CEO . "Velosidy represents an exciting new chapter for Finvi and our valued clients. We firmly believe it will empower them to streamline operations, reduce costs, and achieve remarkable results."



Finvi's Early Adopter clients reported some impressive results, including a 40% increase in agent performance and a 10% increase in collections.



"By combining powerful workflow automation with secure payment processing into a single, cloud-based platform, we've created a solution that reduces the overall cost of ownership for our clients while providing a modernized platform that opens up technological partnerships, clears paths for revenue growth, and removes friction from the account resolution process," O'Brien said.

Velosidy employs machine learning and AI to provide an unparalleled understanding of consumers. This empowers agencies to identify accounts with the highest potential to pay, while also tailoring communication methods to individuals' preferences and crafting personalized outreach to help individuals understand their responsibility.



In addition, Velosidy's single-instance, multi-tenant design lowers the overall cost of ownership for agencies by enabling faster innovation in response to evolving customer requirements and industry developments.



The automated workflows built into Velosidy can be easily configured to an organization's preferred processes, increasing operational productivity. And the intuitive, modern UX allows agents to move through their day faster and more effectively, increasing agent efficiency while yielding more favorable outcomes.

About Finvi

For 45 years, Finvi has been the premier provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients across healthcare and accounts receivable management, and financial institutions. Our innovative solutions are built on a distinctly human-centric approach to innovation and service. Through process automation and modern, compliance-minded communication and payment tools, Finvi enables thousands of clients to generate more revenue at reduced costs and fulfill their business goals by effectively engaging those who pay. Visit finvi

to learn more.

