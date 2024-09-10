Tech Leaders To Convene In Dallas For Smart Spaces Executive Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Research firm Parks Associates to host conference September 24-25, with keynotes from Amazon Key, Luma Residential, and Stoneweg US
DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates today announced the speakers
for the second annual Smart Spaces , hosted September 24-25 at the Renaissance Dallas Richardson Hotel , including representatives from the federal Communications Commission (FCC), Greystar, SKBM Smart Technology, Allegion, ASSA ABLOY, and more.
Parks Associates
"Our latest research
shows pent-up demand for smart building solutions among MDU (multidwelling unit) owners and operators," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein , VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "More than 85% plan to deploy, upgrade, or adopt an IoT solution in the next 12 months, such as video surveillance, smart thermostats, or access controls. At Smart Spaces, leading executives will share strategies to leverage this demand to create successful partnerships and new revenues."
Smart Spaces provides attendees with research from Parks Associates and insights from tech leaders on how to deliver profitable and cost-effective solutions in today's market. Smart Spaces sponsors
include ADT Multifamily; Cox Communities; Nice; Vantiva; Xfinity Communities; Kwikset; Calix; Homebase, a Quext Company; SkyBell; SmartRent; DojoNetworks; WireStar Networks; Zentra Access; and Salto.
Keynotes
Kaushik Mani, Director, Amazon Key
Ian
Mattingly, President, Luma Residential
Thomas
Stanchak, Managing Director of Sustainability, Stoneweg US
2024 Speakers
Noel Arvizu, Director of Sales, ADT Multifamily
Dean Fung-A-Wing, Founder & CEO, Kairos
Florian Gallini, CEO, Interel
Robert Gaulden, Go To Market Director, Zentra Access Solutions, Allegion
Preston Grutzmacher, Residential Business Leader, North America, Salto Systems
Nikki Harper, Area Director of Sales, Aimbridge
Michael Harrison, President, Native Smart Properties
Kara Heermans, SVP, Product Management & UEX, SONIFI Solutions
Adam Hepworth, President, Della Connect
Neha Jaitpal, Global GM – Hospitality, Honeywell
Dennis Jakubowicz, SVP Healthcare Sales, Care Daily
Scott Jamison, Chief Experience Officer, WorldVue
Kyle Johnson, Director, Smart Building Technology, Greystar
Theresa Kaiser-White, VP Asset Management, Willow Bridge Property Company
George Karakatsanis, VP, Sales, Toi Labs
Cris Kimbrough, Chief Strategy Officer, SKBM Smart Technology
Mathew Koenig, Director, Sales Strategy and Enablement, Cox Communications
Jeffrey Kok, CEO, Aerwave
Chris Laughman, Senior Director, Energy & Sustainability, Greystar Real Estate Partners
Kyle Leissner, President & CEO, WireStar Networks
Michele Levy Berlove, Assistant Division Chief, Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
Darien Long, SVP of Specialty Access Solutions, dormakaba
Blake Miller, Founder Homebase, a Quext Company
Sean Miller, Chief Revenue Officer, Lessen LLC
Lee Miller, VP, Multifamily, Brivo
Linsey Miller, SVP, Business Development and Strategic Marketing, Resideo
Tiffany Mittal, CEO Utility, Ranger
Francisco Moreno, Associate VP, Product Line Leadership, Calix
Daniel Myers, CEO/Founder, DojoNetworks
Mary Nitschke, Chief Sustainability Officer, GreenT Climate Software
Dustin Orr, VP, Business Development, ZoJacks Flood Prevention Systems
Reza Raji, SVP, Smart Spaces-IoT Division, Vantiva
Mariam Rogers Walker, Director, Access Solutions, Chamberlain/MyQ
Jeff Shaw, VP, Product Management, Nice North America
Dan Simpkins, Founder and CEO, Dwellwell Analytics
Mike Smith, CEO, WhiteSpace
Rick Sousa, Director of Design Services, Brooks Building Technology Advisors
Paul Spinella, National Account Manager, ASSA ABLOY Group
Bradley Stutzman, CEO, O3 Energy Solutions
Todd Thorpe, Director of Business Development, Cambium Networks
Tony Vala-Haynes, Director, Product Marketing, LifeLoop
Savin Ven Johnson, Regional Director, Office of Community Planning and Development, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Region VI (TX, NM, LA, OK, AR)
Sean Vo, National Director of Sales and Strategic Partnerships, Levven
Grant Warner, Senior Living Thought Leader
Taylor Wiederkehr, Founder & CEO, ProptechIQ
Nate Wysk, GM, PointCentral
Event registration
To request data or an interview, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected] , 972-490-1113.
About Smart Spaces
Smart Spaces, hosted by international research firm Parks Associates, brings together property owners, building managers, and technology leaders to discuss the innovations in the multidwelling and hospitality environments. The event features consumer research, informative sessions, and networking opportunities for building executives, service providers, and hardware, middleware, and software providers enabling next-gen solutions for consumers, MDUs, and public spaces.
Throughout the event, Parks Associates shares its research on bulk broadband, managed Wi-Fi, smart home, and IoT technologies, including access controls, energy management, and network support, setting the stage for conversations on the current and future opportunities in smart apartments and hospitality.
Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein
Parks Associates
972.490.1113
[email protected]
SOURCE Parks Associates
